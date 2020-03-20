We recently received information that suggests that the iPhone 9 mass production has already started and that we could receive this device very soon. However, this is not the first time that we get rumors saying that the iPhone 12 may take longer to arrive.

There is a 5G iPhone 12, but it’s majorly delayed. May not see it until November — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 18, 2020

The COVID 19 pandemic is still affecting the world. Indeed, China has already managed to control the outbreak, that factories are working again, and stores are reopening. However, suppliers could be more worried that demand will be affected, and according to Jon Prosser, the 5G iPhone 12 may arrive until November. We usually receive new iPhones in September, but right now we can’t be certain if the delay would be because of issues in the production line, or some other reasons.

Source BGR

Via Twitter