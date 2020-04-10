Apple launched the iPhone SE in 2016. It remains the only 4-inch iPhone ever launched by the company. It’s 2020 and an update to the mid-range iPhone is long overdue. Further, rumors about the next iPhone SE have been floating around since October 2019. The phone has also shown up online a couple of times. Hence, here’s an iPhone 9 / iPhone SE rumor roundup and everything we know about the device so far.

iPhone SE, iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9?

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on an iPhone SE successor. It has popped up online a couple of times now, but with different names. The phone was briefly listed on Canada’s Virgin Mobile site with the name ‘iPhone 9’. However, it turned out to be a glitch that was later fixed.

After that, it was spotted listed on Apple’s website as iPhone SE. Moreover, a few days ago, it was listed as iPhone 9 on Chinese retailer JD’s website, on Verizon’s trade-in page, and more. Therefore, there’s a lot of confusion with the naming scheme of the upcoming iPhone SE successor.

Apparently, Apple is likely to call the device “iPhone SE.”

iPhone 8-like body, iPhone 11-level performance

The upcoming iPhone SE is most likely to have a design that is based from the iPhone 8. Popular analyst, Kuo also reiterated the fact that the iPhone 9/SE will sport a two-year-old design language. The materials will mostly feature an aluminum and glass sandwich. Moreover, it is said to come in Product (RED) option.

The iPhone 9/ iPhone SE is tipped to feature a 4.7-inch LCD display. While the display size may be a thing of the past, the second-gen iPhone SE won’t compromise on performance.

It may come equipped with 3GB of RAM like the iPhone X and iPhone XR. However, there could be a major jump in processing power. It is rumored to be powered by the same A13 Bionic chip that’s in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. Hence, we expect it to provide a super smooth performance.

Further, the device may come in three storage variant options including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

TouchID isn’t dead, not yet

The iPhone 9/ iPhone SE is also said to feature the long-lost TouchID. You know where it’s going. TouchID support and no-notch design probably mean a lack of FaceID support. It is likely to help Apple keep manufacturing costs low. The upcoming iPhone may not feature 3D Touch, instead, it is likely to adopt the Haptic Touch.

iPhone SE / iPhone 9: Camera

Remember the iPhone SE camera sensor? It had an edge by sporting the same one as the iPhone 6s, which was the latest iPhone then, with 4K video support. We expect Apple to do the same with the upcoming iPhone SE.

The iPhone 9 / iPhone SE may not feature an iPhone 11-level camera performance, but it is likely to ship with a single 12MP rear camera setup with the one similar to the iPhone XR.

The low-cost Apple iPhone is expected to be launched in the upcoming days. Earlier, it was reported to launch on April 15, but then it showed up in a listing on Apple’s website. Hence, it could be launched sooner than expected. Moreover, New cases designed for the low-cost iPhone have started showing up at Best Buy.

The iPhone 9 / iPhone SE price is expected to be set at $399. It would make it the most affordable iPhone Apple has released since 2016. Further, it could be a direct competitor to the upcoming Google Pixel 4a at that price point. It could be made available in space gray, silver, and red color options.