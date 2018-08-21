iPhone 9 release date, new Huawei Mate 20 renders | Pocketnow Daily
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we’ve got fresh rumors for the next set of iPhones, including a new event date. Then we talk about some renders for the Huawei Mate 20 with a new triple camera design along with a very small teardrop notch. The Google Pixel 3 XL was spotted in Canada again with its huge notch and its characteristic back. According to the FCC, Google has just certified a new Chromecast with longer antennas and Bluetooth connectivity. We end today’s show with deals on Amazon for the Essential Phone.
- 2018 iPhones with faster wireless charging on pre-order September 14
- Huawei Mate 20 renders also suggest “teardrop” notch
- o_o returns: more Pixel 3 XL leaks from Toronto
- A new Chromecast has made it to the FCC… again
- Essential Phone in Halo Gray is up for sale in Amazon
Find out how much is your old iPhone worth at Swappa!
Discuss This Post