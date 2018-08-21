iPhone 9 release date, new Huawei Mate 20 renders | Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we’ve got fresh rumors for the next set of iPhones, including a new event date. Then we talk about some renders for the Huawei Mate 20 with a new triple camera design along with a very small teardrop notch. The Google Pixel 3 XL was spotted in Canada again with its huge notch and its characteristic back. According to the FCC, Google has just certified a new Chromecast with longer antennas and Bluetooth connectivity. We end today’s show with deals on Amazon for the Essential Phone.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Find out how much is your old iPhone worth at Swappa!