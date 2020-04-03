Up next
It seems that we won’t get a special event to launch the next budget-friendly iPhone 9, or iPhone SE 2. According to a new report from 9to5Mac, Apple could reveal the device and start taking orders for this new iPhone as soon as tomorrow.

The new iPhone 9 is supposed to arrive tomorrow, with a $399 price tag according to other rumors. Now, what’s interesting is that this new device is expected to come in three color options that include white, black, and PRODUCT Red. You could also choose between 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. Now, we find more reasons to believe this rumor, since earlier today, Jon Prosser tweeted images of Canada’s Virgin Mobile placed the device on its activation site. However, we can only see 64GB and 128GB storage options, with Silver, Grey ad Red color options.

Source 9to5Mac

Via Twitter

