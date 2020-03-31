We still don’t have an official date for the launch date of the iPhone 9, iPhone SE 2 “the new iPhone 4.7-inch, 2020.” What we have now is a leak of the device’s case. This case is designed by Urban Armor Gear, but what’s more interesting is what the source mentioned.

A new protective case for the budget-friendly iPhone that’s supposed to launch soon has emerged. This image was sent to the guys over at MacRumors, apparently, by a Best Buy employee. There is no specific name in the case box, so we still don’t know if the device will be called iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. However, the employee said that Best Buy had instructed them not to merchandise these cases until Sunday, April 5. This could mean that we could soon see the new iPhone, maybe it could be announced via a press release, without a special launch event.

Source MacRumors