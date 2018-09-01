Apple will replace your iPhone 8 logic board for free, if faulty

Apple has acknowledged that a small percentage of its iPhone 8 models have shipped with a defective logic board. The defect is a manufacturing fault, and Apple is not mentioning whether the Plus model is affected. The company only refers to the iPhone 8 logic board, but you can easily tell, as some of the syndromes have been outlined.

If your iPhone 8 unexpectedly restarts, gets frozen up on a screen, or won’t turn on, the you probably have a defective iPhone 8 logic board. Good news is that Apple is going to replace it for free. Affected units with faulty iPhone 8 logic boards have been sold between September 2017 and March 2018. Countries where these units ended up in are Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the U.S.

Nonetheless, you should head over to Apple’s website (source link below), select your country, and input your serial number. The system will tell you if you are eligible for a free iPhone 8 logic board replacement.