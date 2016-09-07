With the iPhone 7 event over and all the nitty gritty details splayed out on Apple’s site, we should probably get to talking about them.

This year’s devices have introduced plenty of single-aspect enhancements that are pertinent and important as to describe what these smartphones are, so if you want to take a look at our earlier coverage for a deeper dive into those things, go ahead.

But you came here for the figures. Here they are:

[table]

Component,iPhone 7,iPhone 7 Plus

Screen size,4.7 inches,5.5 inches

Screen type,LCD,LCD

Resolution,1334 x 750,1920 x 1080

Pixel density,326 ppi,401 ppi

SoC,Apple A10 Fusion,Apple A10 Fusion

Type,64-bit quad-core,64-bit quad-core

Storage,32GB / 128GB / 256GB,32GB / 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera,12-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture,12-megapixel 28mm wide-angle with f/1.8 + 12-megapixel 56mm telephoto with f/2.8

Flash,Quad-LED True Tone,Quad-LED True Tone

Front camera,7-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture,7-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture

OS,iOS 10,iOS 10

IP Rating,IP67 (ingress of 1 meter for 30 minutes),IP67

Bluetooth,Bluetooth 4.2,Bluetooth 4.2

Wi-Fi,802.11a/b/g/n/ac + MIMO,802.11a/b/g/n/ac + MIMO

NFC,Yes,Yes

Sensors,Touch ID fingerprint / barometer / gyroscope / proximity / ambient light,Touch ID fingerprint / barometer / gyroscope / proximity / ambient light

Build,Aluminium unibody / Glass and aluminium unibodies (Jet Black),Aluminium unibody / Glass and aluminium unibodies (Jet Black)

Dimensions,138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm / 138g,158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm / 188g

[/table]

We won’t be able to find out about a few other key specs until a teardown happens, merely weeks away from this original post. But for now, it’s safe to say that Apple has done pretty okay in updating specs to 2016 standards.

Source: Apple




Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.

