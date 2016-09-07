With the iPhone 7 event over and all the nitty gritty details splayed out on Apple’s site, we should probably get to talking about them.

This year’s devices have introduced plenty of single-aspect enhancements that are pertinent and important as to describe what these smartphones are, so if you want to take a look at our earlier coverage for a deeper dive into those things, go ahead.

But you came here for the figures. Here they are:

[table]

Component,iPhone 7,iPhone 7 Plus

Screen size,4.7 inches,5.5 inches

Screen type,LCD,LCD

Resolution,1334 x 750,1920 x 1080

Pixel density,326 ppi,401 ppi

SoC,Apple A10 Fusion,Apple A10 Fusion

Type,64-bit quad-core,64-bit quad-core

Storage,32GB / 128GB / 256GB,32GB / 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera,12-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture,12-megapixel 28mm wide-angle with f/1.8 + 12-megapixel 56mm telephoto with f/2.8

Flash,Quad-LED True Tone,Quad-LED True Tone

Front camera,7-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture,7-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture

OS,iOS 10,iOS 10

IP Rating,IP67 (ingress of 1 meter for 30 minutes),IP67

Bluetooth,Bluetooth 4.2,Bluetooth 4.2

Wi-Fi,802.11a/b/g/n/ac + MIMO,802.11a/b/g/n/ac + MIMO

NFC,Yes,Yes

Sensors,Touch ID fingerprint / barometer / gyroscope / proximity / ambient light,Touch ID fingerprint / barometer / gyroscope / proximity / ambient light

Build,Aluminium unibody / Glass and aluminium unibodies (Jet Black),Aluminium unibody / Glass and aluminium unibodies (Jet Black)

Dimensions,138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm / 138g,158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm / 188g

[/table]

We won’t be able to find out about a few other key specs until a teardown happens, merely weeks away from this original post. But for now, it’s safe to say that Apple has done pretty okay in updating specs to 2016 standards.

Source: Apple