Apple reportedly about to skirt Qualcomm injunction in Germany with new iPhone 7, iPhone 8 models

In December, Qualcomm was awarded an injunction in a Munich court over the import and sales of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. The chipmaker has laid allegations against Apple and its supplier of power management chips, Qorvo, on patent infringement.

Qualcomm has deposited more than $1.5 billion to have the German government enforce the ban and Apple has, thus far, complied at its 15 Apple Stores and its online store. But rumor has it that Apple may be able to skirt past the injunction with a new power management chip from a different supplier.

WinFuture reports from its retail sources that Apple has assured new iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 devices with the modified component will be shipped over in 4 weeks. As such, these new devices also feature new model numbers — a modified black iPhone 7 Plus with 128GB of memory has been identified as MN482ZD/A, for example.

The injunction also applies to the iPhone X, but sales have not taken place direct from Apple in Germany since its stoppage in September.

Florian Mueller of FOSS Patents suggests that an activist bloc of Qualcomm shareholders may urge the company to give up enforcement and take back its deposit to spend the cash on other things.

The semiconductor company’s case continues as it hopes to land newer models like the iPhone XS under the ban.