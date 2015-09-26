If you haven’t noticed, we’re wrapping up a really busy week here at Pocketnow. We reviewed the Huawei Watch, took a first look at the new Moto 360 and finally published our review of the OnePlus 2 – a phone that does an awful lot, for an awful lot less than the new iPhone. So while we’re excited to see what Apple has in store in the latest iteration of its halo smartphone, we’re also holding the iPhone to an even higher standard in 2015, the year of the inexpensive smartphone.

Before we get to any of that, though, we’ve got to free the new iPhone from its retail packaging. So let’s do that! Join us for our iPhone 6s Plus unboxing, and stick around until the end of the video for a first look at the company’s new 3D Touch interface method!

iPhone 6s Plus unboxing




Michael Fisher has followed the world of mobile technology for over ten years as hobbyist, retailer, and reviewer. A lengthy stint as a Sprint Nextel employee and a long-time devotion to webOS have cemented his love for the underdog platforms of the world. In addition to serving as Pocketnow’s Reviews Editor, Michael is a stage, screen, and voice actor, as well as co-founder of a profitable YouTube-based business. He lives in Boston, MA.

Read more about Michael Fisher!

You May Also Like
Samsung-Galaxy-Unpacked-2021-August-Event
Samsung Unpacked might be happening on August 11
The upcoming Samsung Unpacked event is reportedly happening on August 11, where the Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Watch 4 series and Buds 2 are launching.
iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack featured
Apple releases the iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack for $99
The new MagSafe Battery Pack is now available on Apple’s website, and it supports the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Apple-iPhone-12-featured-photo
Best iPhone you can buy in 2021 so far
We’re always on the search for the best deals possible — now…