If there’s something that we have to praise about Apple, is how they give software support to their older devices. The latest iOS 14 update is available for every single iPhone device launched in 2015, meaning that the iPhone 6s and the previous-generation iPhone SE, launched in 2016, can still get a taste of Apple’s latest features. However, rumors now claim that Apple could drop support for these two iPhone models with the upcoming iOS 15 update.

Apple will most likely unveil the new iOS version in June during its WWDC event that’s mainly focused on presenting new features and software updates. Unfortunately, it may not be all good news. According to the French site iPhoneSoft, iOS 15 won’t be available for Apple devices with the A9 chip, meaning the iPhone 6S lineup and the first iPhone SE.

We can’t say that this rumor comes as a surprise and more when we consider that these devices are more than five years old. Still, this isn’t official information, so take this with a grain of salt. Let’s remember that rumors also suggested that the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus weren’t going to catch the iOS 14 train, but Apple still managed to include them in the package.

It is believed that iOS will only work on iPhones that have an A10 Chip or more recent processors, meaning that you can still carry your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus for another year. In other words. You may want to start thinking about upgrading to a more contemporary iPhone model. Rumors also suggest that there will also be changes on iPadOS 15, as the 2015 iPad mini, the 2014 iPad Air, and the 2017 iPad 5 may also lose support. This may seem a bit harder to believe since these devices work on different chipsets, especially the iPad 5 that features the Apple A9 chip. Still, it would be best if you also started to consider a new iPad, especially when rumors are talking about a new iPad 9 less than a year after the launch of the latest iPad 8 model.