Industry sources says to expect the iPhone 6c for February
The few people left that are holding onto their iPhone 5s or other four-inch iOS device might see another iPhone that can fit their hands soon. We’ve talked about the growth from zero that the idea of an iPhone 6c had gone from vision to concretion. There’s now more support and a countdown clock of sorts coming out of sources from high factories.
Specifically, we’ve gotten word from Foxconn employees of a four-inch, vividly colored iPhone 6c that’s being produced right now in conjunction with the iPhone 6s models.
Bets are on Apple to gather enough inventory for a launch show in February, though that timeline could be pushed back to the middle of the year. Chinese microblog sites claim Apple wants to be as early as possible to tail the Xiaomi Mi 5 launch and while we know Apple is making it big in China, we’re not sure if Apple were to focus on a target competitor in China that it would be Xiaomi.
We’re being told that while 3D Touch might not be a go, Touch ID may finally be. We’re also expecting a debut price between $400-500.
The renders above, though, need a little (official) sprucing up.
Source: TechWeb (Google Translate)
Via: BGR