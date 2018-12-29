iPhones with 3D sensing camera, Galaxy S10 speaker on display & more | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, we should expect 2019’s iPhones to bring some new 3D technology on the rear cameras. Samsung could be bringing new Sound On Display technology to the speakers of the Galaxy S10. The Nokia 9 PureView will reportedly be launched in late January with really good specs. LG will allegedly launch the LG G8 around MWC and is working on a separate 5G phone. We end today’s show with a very accessible rumored price tag for the Lite Pixel 3s.
- It’s said that Apple may give us 3D rear cameras in their iPhones
- Will Samsung hide the speaker inside the display similarly to the selfie cam?
- Penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView coming in less than a month?
- LG G8 will be separate from 5G phone, have droplet notch and 3D-sensing camera
- The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL Lite may come to the US in spring
