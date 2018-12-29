Android

iPhones with 3D sensing camera, Galaxy S10 speaker on display & more | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

HUAWEI Band 3 Pro & HUAWEI Band 3e: More Than a Smart Band

On Pocketnow Daily, we should expect 2019’s iPhones to bring some new 3D technology on the rear cameras. Samsung could be bringing new Sound On Display technology to the speakers of the Galaxy S10. The Nokia 9 PureView will reportedly be launched in late January with really good specs. LG will allegedly launch the LG G8 around MWC and is working on a separate 5G phone. We end today’s show with a very accessible rumored price tag for the Lite Pixel 3s.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed