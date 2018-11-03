iPhone 2019 details, Samsung Galaxy F specs | Pocketnow Daily

Ting: Mobile that makes sense

On Pocketnow Daily, we get some new predictions on what to expect for iPhones and iPads in 2019 and 2020. Some rumors point to the future Galaxy smartphones losing the iris scanner. We get the model numbers and some specs for the upcoming foldable Galaxy F. The iPhone 5 along with several Macs are no longer being supported by Apple, but there may be a new repair scheme on the way. We end today’s show with eBays pre-Black Friday ‘First Minute Deals’ on iPhones.



