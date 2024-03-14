It's only been a few months since Apple debuted its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup, but as is with the leaks cycle, rumors about the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup are already swirling. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to bring some major changes to the lineup, including larger displays for the Pro models, a redesigned back for the standard models, the introduction of a new "Capture Button," and more. Here's what we know about the 2024 iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro so far:

Design and Display

Starting with the design, Apple is reportedly going for a vertical camera lens arrangement on the non-Pro iPhone 16 models. Unlike the diagonal layout — which the company has used since the iPhone 13 — the iPhone 16 will feature a vertical layout for the main and ultra-wide camera sensors. This change is likely aimed at enabling spatial video capture for Apple's Vision Pro, a feature that requires a vertical camera setup.

Additionally, on the base models, Apple reportedly intends to replace the mute switch with the Action button first introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, a major addition will be the Capture Button, which is expected to be located on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antennas currently reside. This button will make it easier to take photos in landscape orientation.

As for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, no major design changes are expected this year. However, both models are expected to feature larger displays compared to their respective predecessors. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to have a 6.3-inch display, up from 6.1-inch in the current generation, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display, up from 6.7-inch on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.\

As a result, both phones will be larger in dimensions, taller and wider than the current models. Although the thickness will likely remain the same, the overall weight may increase due to the larger size. Other than that, the Pro models are likely to maintain their Titanium body and the same level of durability as the current models.

Below is a quick comparison table showing the sizes of the iPhone 15 Pro with the rumored iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the rumored iPhone 16 Pro Max (via MacRumors):

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max Thickness 8.25 mm 8.25 mm 8.25 mm 8.25 mm Height 149.6 mm 146.6 mm 163.0 mm 159.9 mm Width 71.45 mm 70.60 mm 77.58 mm 76.70 mm Display Size 6.3" (159.31 mm) 6.1" (155.38 mm) 6.9" (174.06 mm) 6.7" (169.98 mm) Weight 194 grams 187 grams 225 grams 221 grams

For those wondering about ProMotion 120Hz displays on the base models, unfortunately, it seems the iPhone 16 base models will still stick with a 60Hz screen. However, for the Pro models, rumors suggest that they could feature displays with higher brightness and reduced power consumption. Rumors suggest that Apple will be using a new mechanism to minimize internal reflection, thereby boosting brightness without using more power.

Processor and Internal Hardware

Image Credit: Apple

Until the iPhone 15 series, Apple typically used the previous generation's higher-end chipsets for the base models and introduced newer higher-end chipsets for the Pro models. However, with the iPhone 16 series, this pattern might change. Latest rumors suggest that both Pro and non-Pro iPhone 16 models will feature the A18 chipset, split into A18 for standard and A18 Pro for Pro models.

The A18 Pro is expected to offer superior performance compared to the standard A18 chipset. Additionally, reports indicate that the A18 Pro chipset may boast an enhanced Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores for improved AI and ML tasks. Base iPhone 16 models may also come with 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB in the iPhone 15 models, for better performance. The Pro models already feature 8GB of internal memory.

A significant improvement in the iPhone 16 series could be in thermal management. It's reported that the upcoming models will introduce a redesigned graphene-based thermal system to address overheating concerns. Currently, Apple uses a copper-base heat sink for the iPhone, but graphene, with its better thermal conductivity, could prove a solution for overheating on the iPhone. The iPhone 16 Pro models are also expected to feature a metal battery casing for better heat dissipation.

While Apple won't transition to its in-house modem with the iPhone 16 — it still looks like a distant future — it will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem for faster and more efficient 5G connectivity. This modem supports "5G Advanced," which uses AI and machine learning to improve 5G connectivity even further — a branding that Apple could use with the iPhone 16 series. Additionally, all new models are expected to feature Wi-Fi 7 support, offering speeds of up to 40Gbps.

Software and AI

All the iPhone 16 models are expected to run on iOS 18 out of the box. iOS 18 is expected to bring a number of new AI features to the iPhone operating system, including many new Siri features powered by LLM. It is believed that AI features will be available offline (on-device) on the iPhone 16 models, while other iPhones may need to rely on the cloud for certain AI features.

Camera

Coming to the camera, there are some major upgrades in tow. While Apple introduced a 48MP primary lens with the iPhone 14 Pro series, the ultra-wide lens remained at 12MP. However, with the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple is expected to upgrade the ultra-wide lens to 48MP as well. This change will enable sharper ultra-wide shots and less noisy, detailed videos, especially in the Cinematic Mode which defaults to 0.5x when enabled.

It is reported that, similar to the primary lens, Apple will likely use pixel binning to merge data from four pixels into a single "super pixel," enhancing image quality. Additional upgrades are expected for the iPhone 16 Pro, which will now boast a 5x telephoto optical zoom lens, up from 3x on the iPhone 15 Pro. There are some reports of Apple adding "Super Zoom" to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but there is no concrete information just yet.

Battery

In terms of battery, it has been reported that the iPhone 16 models will incorporate a new stacked battery technology that will result in more capacity and longer lifespan. As a result of this, the iPhone 16 Pro is reported to potentially boast a 3355mAh capacity. Moreover, both faster wired and wireless charging speeds are also expected, including 40W wired and 20W MagSafe charging for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Similar to the iPhone 15 series, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 series in September 2024. The company typically holds its Special iPhone Event in September, so it shouldn't really be different this time around. Regarding pricing, the iPhone 16 series might be more expensive than its predecessor. The production costs for the iPhone 15 series were about 15% higher than for its predecessor, and although Apple didn't officially increase prices for the iPhone 15 series, a price hike seems probable for the iPhone 16 series.

That's the latest we have on the iPhone 16 series. What features are you most excited about? Would you be open to paying more for the newest iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below!