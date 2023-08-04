The Apple iPhone 14 series remains among the best smartphones available now. However, it's been a year since their release, and a lot of rumors about the upcoming iPhone 15 series have surfaced in the past few months. In this article, we'll explore everything we know about the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus so far. This roundup covers everything, including the rumored specs, price, and release date of the iPhone 15.

If you're interested in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which are expected to bring even more significant upgrades like a new Titanium body, a new Action Button, and an even more powerful and efficient 3nm A17 chip, you can find all the latest news and rumors right here.

Models, Colors, and Sizes

The iPhone 15 series will feature four models, just like the iPhone 14 lineup.

The iPhone 15 is rumored to introduce two new colors: dark pink and light blue.

Before diving into the iPhone 15 release date and expected price, let's see what phones are in store for us. The iPhone 15 series is likely to follow the iPhone 14 series with four models containing the vanilla iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max. In terms of size and dimensions, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus should remain similar, keeping the straight-edge design.

Regarding colors, rumors suggest the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will introduce new dark pink and light blue options in addition to the usual black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) options. A new "Dark Sienna" red color will remain exclusive to the Pro models. The iPhone 14 series already offers pink and blue colors, though they are slightly paler. Apple seems to be exploring slightly brighter colors this time, although these things can always change before the actual launch.

The iPhone 15 launch event is expected to take place on September 13, 2023.

There might be a price increase for all models outside of the US.

The Pro models are likely to have a price increase in the US, with non-Pro models starting at the same $799 price.

Apple usually unveils its new iPhone lineup in the second week of September, and this year looks no different. According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple is preparing to host the iPhone 15 launch event on September 13, 2023. The report is based on the fact that multiple mobile carriers have asked their employees not to take days off on that date due to a "major smartphone announcement," which is likely to be the iPhone 15 series.

Following the past pattern, pre-orders for the iPhone 15 are likely to begin on Friday, September 15, with open sales beginning a week later on September 22. There are reports of a possible price increase for some models, particularly the Pro versions. Reliable reporter Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, suggested a minor price increase for all four models outside the US and for Pro models in the US.

iPhone 15: Specifications

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the same as the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The entire iPhone 15 lineup will feature USB-C instead of the Lightning port.

Accessory makers will still need to obtain MFi certification for their accessories.

Before we take a look at the design changes, let's take a look at what will power the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. According to rumors, both iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be equipped with the 5nm-based A16 Bionic chip, the same processor that powered the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The A17 Bionic chip, based on 3nm technology, is expected to be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 will come with 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, the same as last year's model. Unfortunately, the base storage is expected to remain the same at 128GB, with no indication of an increase to 256GB. For connectivity, the iPhone 15 will use Wi-Fi 6, while the Pro models get faster Wi-Fi 6E chips. There will also be a new Ultra Wide Band chip under-the-hood for better integration with the upcoming Vision Pro headset.

The exciting news is that the iPhone 15 series will finally adopt USB-C instead of the Lightning port. This change is driven by EU regulations, which requires all electronic devices sold in the region to use a standard port (USB-C in this case) for charging and data transfer. This also means that users will now be able to use one port for charging their Mac, iPad, and iPhone

While all the iPhone 15 models will feature a USB-C port, the Pro models will feature USB 3.2 for faster speeds, while the non-Pro models will use USB 2.0 with slightly slower speeds. Moreover, accessory makers will still need MFi certification for their products. Having no MFi certification will result in limited data and charging speed. Nonetheless, the switch to USB-C will benefit customers and accessory makers alike.

Apple iPhone 15 Rumored specifications and information Material Ceramic Shiled Glass, Polished Aluminum Colors Dark Pink, Light Blue, Black, White, PRODUCT(RED) Display 6.1-inch, OLED, 60Hz SoC A16 Bionic RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Ports USB-C Main Camera 48MP, f/1.7 Wide-Angle Camera 12MP Operating System iOS 17 Security Face unlock Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, NFC Charging USB-C fast charging, MagSafe wireless charging IP Rating IP68

Design & Display

The iPhone 15 series will feature Dynamic Island across all models.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will retain the flat-edged aluminum glass build, while the 15 Pro models will have significant design and build changes.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will not have ProMotion and will be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate.

In terms of design, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will mostly resemble last year's models, but they will now feature the Dynamic Island, replacing the notch seen since the iPhone X. Dynamic Island, introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro series, offers quick information (like status of the Uber ride and soccer scores) and easy actions (like music playback control) for users.

Another big change will be the addition of USB-C port, which we have covered just above this section. But that's about it. Most of the major design changes, such as a tougher Titanium build, smaller bezels, slightly curved edges, and a new Action Button, are expected to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Close

Instead, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will retain the flat-edged aluminum frame and glass front and back of the iPhone 14, as can be seen in the leaked renders from 9to5Mac. A rumor suggests that all iPhone 15 models may have a frosted glass back, something that has been exclusive to the Pro models until now, but we suggest you to take this rumor with a pinch of salt.

Regarding the display, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will likely have slightly larger screens than their predecessors. The iPhone 15's display is rumored to be 6.2 inches, up from 6.1 inches on the iPhone 14. However, one disappointment is that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will still have a 60Hz refresh rate as ProMotion will reportedly remain exclusive to the Pro models. This will be one of the big downsides, considering many affordable Android smartphones offer high refresh rate displays.

Camera

Primary camera sensor will be upgraded to 48MP.

Apple will use a sensor built of glass-plastic elements for better aperture.

No telephoto or periscope zoom lens for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models.

Looking at the iPhone 15's camera sensors, the vanilla and Plus models will have the same dual-camera setup on the back as before, which means no telephoto lens for non-Pro models. The primary sensor will be upgraded to 48MP, the same sensor that we first saw on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Moreover, Apple is said to use a plastic-glass mix element for a better f/1.7 aperture, compared to f/1.9 on the last year's models.

Details about the ultra-wide sensors are scarce, but the periscope zoom lens will only be available on the 15 Pro Max. This lens allows for improved zoom quality, possibly up to 6x, but it's exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, not even available on the 15 Pro. Non-Pro iPhone 15 models will still lack a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner.

Battery & Charging

Exact battery capacities remain unknown.

Wired charging speed to remain the same despite the switch to UBS-C.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will support MagSafe as well as Qi2 wireless charging.

While exact battery capacities of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus remains unknown, a rumor suggests that the new models will feature "stacked battery technology" for potentially increased energy density and prolonged lifespan. This new battery technology could possibly deliver "the best battery life on an iPhone" yet.

Regarding charging, there are no rumors of faster charging compared to the iPhone 14 models, but the good news is that USB-C charging will be available this time. However, a nice wireless charging upgrade is in tow as all the iPhone 15 models will support both MagSafe and the new Qi2 standard, allowing for 15W wireless charging from even non-MagSafe accessories.