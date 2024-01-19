The Samsung Galaxy S24 has arrived, and it brings with it plenty of meaningful upgrades over the previous generation. Priced at $799, the Galaxy S24 goes up against the likes of the iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8, and the upcoming OnePlus 12. In this article, we'll compare the baseline Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15 to find out which smartphone is right for you.

iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications



iPhone 15 Samsung Galaxy S24 Weight 6.03 oz (171 g) 168 g Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Amber Yellow Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm) 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inch Material Glass front (Ceramic Shield), glass back, aluminum frame Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back, Armor Aluminum frame IP Rating IP68 IP68 Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED, 1179 x 2556, 60Hz 6.2-inch, Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 2600 nits peak brightness SoC Apple A16 Bionic Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 / Exynos 2400 RAM 6GB 8GB Storage 128/256/512GB 128GB, 256GB Operating System iOS 17 OneUI 6.1 (Android 14) Ports USB-C USB-C Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Security Face ID, PIN, Password Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Main Camera 48MP, f/1.6, 26mm, sensor-shift OIS 50MP, f/1.8, OIS (wide) Wide-Angle Camera 12MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120-degree FoV 12MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV (ultra-wide) Front camera 12MP, f/1.9 12MP, f/2.2 Telephoto No 10MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom Battery 3349 mAh 4,000 mAh Charge speed 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W (Qi wireless) 25W, 0-50% in 30 mins

Price and availability

The iPhone 15 is available for a starting price of $799, which gets you 128GB of onboard storage. If you need more storage, there are 256GB and 512GB options available for $899 and $1,099, respectively. You can purchase iPhone 15 directly from Apple, through online retailers like Best Buy, and through carrier stores like AT&T and Verizon.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 has also been priced at $799 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, if you place an order for the device before Jan. 30, 2024, you'll be able to grab the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB variant at no extra cost. The Galaxy S24 is available for purchase from Samsung's online store, Amazon, Best Buy, as well as through carriers like AT&T and Verizon — keep an eye on our deals page for more updates!

Model 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 15 $799 $899 $1,099 Samsung Galaxy S24 $799 $859 —

Design

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Starting with the design, the Galaxy S24 looks a lot like its predecessor. You get a flat glass back with individual cutouts for the camera sensors and Samsung branding on the rear side. On the front, you have the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting the display while the device is held together by an Armor Aluminum frame. Samsung has opted for a fairly simple design for the S24, and some might wish they had been more creative with it.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 also looks very similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 14, but it packs a bunch of essential upgrades. While the phone still keeps the straight-edge design with aluminum rails and a diagonal camera setup, the back glass has been given a new textured finish similar to the Pro models. There's also a new Dynamic Island on the front in place of a notch (more on this in the Display section down below), and for the first time, there's a USB-C port at the bottom – something Samsung Galaxy smartphones have had for years.

Source: Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

In terms of how they feel in the hand, both smartphones are quite similar. The iPhone 15 is slightly wider, taller, thicker, and heavier than the Galaxy S24, but they share the same straight-edge design with rounded corners. In terms of durability as well, both phones are on-par with both featuring IP68 dust and water resistance.

However, when it comes to the colors, the iPhone 15 is available in only four choices, namely pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. The Galaxy S24, on the other hand, comes in seven colors: Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, and Amber Yellow, along with three exclusive options from Samsung.com – Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue, and Jade Green. If, however, you want a pink phone, the iPhone 15 is your sole option here.

Display

Source: Pocketnow

Moving to the front, both phones offer similarly-sized 6.1-inch and 6.2-inch OLED displays. However, that's where the similarities end as the Galaxy S24 offers a far more superior display compared to the iPhone 15. The S24 not only support 120Hz refresh rate (compared to the iPhone's 60Hz) but also offers a brighter display, reaching up to 2600 nits, while the iPhone 15 tops out at 2,000 nits.

While Dynamic Island is new to the iPhone, acting as a secondary display for quick access to information like sports scores, media playback, flight info, etc., the Galaxy S24 comes with an Always-on Display mode — something that the iPhone 15 lacks. While the iPhone 15 will also deliver a great display experience, if you're after the absolute best, the Galaxy S24 is the way to go.

Performance and Features

Source: Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

When it comes to performance, it has come to a point where there's little-to-no difference because they both come equipped with powerful chipsets. The iPhone 15 ships with Apple's own A16 Bionic, built on 4nm process, featuring two high-performance CPU cores alongside four power-efficient cores. This chipset is offers excellent performance and power-efficiency at the same time.

The Galaxy S24's chipset varies depending on your location. In the US, Canada, and Australia, it ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, while in Europe and most of Asia, it comes with Samsung's Exynos 2400 chipset. Regardless, both chipsets are highly capable, and you won't notice any difference in day-to-day tasks.

Sadly, the base storage on both the phones is 128GB, so you'll have to shell out extra money if you want a higher-storage device. However, as mentioned earlier, if you order the Galaxy S24 before January 30, 2024, Samsung will upgrade you to the 256GB model at no extra cost.

Now, let's talk about the software on these devices. The iPhone 15 runs on iOS 17, while the Galaxy S24 comes with Samsung's OneUI 6.1 skin, which is based on Android 14, out of the box. Both operating systems have their pros and cons and this will play a significant role in your decision on which smartphone to choose.

Samsung has upped its game in terms of software, offering a lot for the price. With the Galaxy S24, the company has introduced several handy AI features, including an AI photo editor, live translation (even during calls), tone tweaking for messages and emails, Circle to Search, and much more. These features come on top of features like DeX and Samsung Wallet, making OneUI more useful in nature and feature-packed.

On the other hand, Apple's iOS provides a stable, reliable, and privacy-focused experience. One last thing worth mentioning here is that Samsung has also stepped up in terms of software support, by promising 7 years of updates for the Galaxy S24. The iPhone 15 will also be supported for at least next 4-5 years. Ultimately, it comes down to your preference and which software ecosystem aligns better with your needs and preferences.

Camera

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

The iPhone 15 sports a dual-camera setup on its back. This setup consists of a 48MP main lens with sensor-shift Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.6 aperture, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with a wide 120-degree field of view (FoV). The images out of the iPhone 15's camera are much sharper compared to the previous generation, thanks to the switch to a 48MP lens. And even though there's no telephoto lens on the iPhone 15, the 48MP camera still allows for a 2x optical zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 ships with a similar camera setup as the Galaxy S23, which means you get a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom. While we're currently testing the camera capabilities of the S24, it's worth noting that since the setup is largely the same, we expect the photos to be similar to the previous generation — but do keep an eye on our YouTube page for camera samples of the S24.

Source: Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Additionally, it's worth mentioning that for apps like Instagram and Snapchat, Samsung has partnered with these apps to fully utilize the S24's camera capabilities within their in-app cameras. This not only means that the overall camera quality within those apps will be better, but they will also be able to use features like Nightography, Super HDR, and video stabilization directly within Instagram and Snapchat. This is a capability that the iPhone has had for some time, but Samsung has added with the S24.

Battery

Coming to the battery life, the iPhone 15 delivers a reliable one-day battery performance, and although we haven't conducted extensive tests on the S24, its larger 4000 mAh battery should easily last a day with regular use. It's worth noting that battery life can vary from user to user, due to differences in usage patterns, OS, and software optimizations. However, for most users, both smartphones should comfortably provide a full day's usage on a single charge.

In terms of charging, both the iPhone 15 and S24 feature a USB-C port. The iPhone 15 supports 20W fast charging, while the S24 offers slightly faster 25W charging. Both phones support wireless charging as well, whereas only Galaxy S24 offer reverse wireless charging for powering up your accessories.

iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which one should you buy?

On the whole, the Galaxy S24 offers a more complete package compared to the iPhone 15. You get a better display with 120Hz refresh rate, higher brightness, and always-on display mode, and the AI and software features are great as well. The camera can be a bit on the vibrant side on the S24, but you get a great experience nonetheless. If you're in the market for a new phone and don't mind using Android, the Galaxy S24 is one of the best phones you can buy in 2024 — and with currently available trade-in offers, it's actually a great deal.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 delivers a familiar and enjoyable experience. Yes, the refresh rate might be limited to 60Hz, but once you start using the device you hardly notice it. The app quality is arguably better on iOS and the camera experience is consistent across all apps, not just limited to Instagram and Snapchat. You have the convenience of the USB-C port as well, and the performance is also rock solid. If you already own other Apple devices, the iPhone 15 is the better choice for you