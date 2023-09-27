iPhone 15 The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with the new Dynamic Island, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the most affordable high-end iPhone you can get your hands on today. Pros Bright 6.1-inch OLED display with Dynamic Island Powerful A16 Bionic chipset 48MP primary camera Cons 60Hz display No telephoto zoom camera lens $800 at Best Buy $800 at Verizon $830 at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S23 $700 $800 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy S23 enters the market as a leading option for those who want a compact flagship. It ships with the powerful, yet efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and has a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario. Pros 120Hz display Features a 3x optical zoom camera Under-display fingerprint sensor Cons No 512GB variant The is display not as bright as iPhone 15 $749 at Samsung $700 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy



Apple's latest iPhone, the iPhone 15, is currently the best choice in the iPhone lineup. Priced at a reasonable $799, it features a big bright Super Retina display with Dynamic Island, Apple’s fast A16 Bionic processor, a 48MP primary camera that’s a significant improvement over its predecessor, a USB-C port, and more. On the whole, it’s safe to say that iPhone 15 is a big leap from the previous generation iPhone 14.

But what if you're open to exploring Android options as well? The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a strong contender in the mid-tier flagship category and stands up well against the iPhone 15. So, how do the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23 compare? Which one should you buy? Let’s find out.

iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23: Technical Specifications



iPhone 15 Samsung Galaxy S23 SoC Apple A16 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED, 1179 x 2556, 60Hz 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 1750 nits RAM 6GB 8GB Storage 128/256/512GB 128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0) Battery 3349 mAh 3,900 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System iOS 17 One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 Front camera 12MP, f/1.9 12MP, Dual Pixel PDAF Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm) 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender; Samsung.com exclusive colors: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Weight 6.03 oz (171 g) 168 grams Charge speed 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W (Qi wireless) 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5 reverse wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Security Face ID, PIN, Password Face Unlock, Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Material Glass front (Ceramic Shield), glass back, aluminum frame Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back and front, metal frame Main Camera 48MP, f/1.6, 26mm, sensor-shift OIS 50MP, f/1.8, wide, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS Wide-Angle Camera 12MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120-degree FoV 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV Telephoto No 10 MP, f/2.4, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Price and availability

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the base variant that offers 128GB of onboard storage. If you need more storage, there are 256GB and 512GB options available for $899 and $1,099, respectively. You can purchase the iPhone 15 directly from Apple or through carrier stores like AT&T and Verizon, although there may be some waiting time due to high demand right now.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has been on the market for a while and is currently priced at $749 on the Samsung website. You can also find promotions on retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as through carriers like AT&T and Verizon at an even lower cost sometimes – keep an eye on our deals page for updates! When it comes to storage configurations, there's no 512GB option available for the S23 — it's only available in 128GB and 256GB variants.

Model 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 15 $799 $899 $1,099 Samsung Galaxy S23 $799 $749 $859 $809 —

Design and build

Taking a look at the iPhone 15, it may seem reminiscent of the base model iPhone that we've seen for the past couple of years. It features the same straight-edge design as the iPhone 14 and 13, with polished aluminum rails and a diagonal camera rear camera setup, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

The glass back has been given a new textured finish, while the front display features Dynamic Island up top (more on this in the Display section down below). On the bottom, you'll find the phone's new USB-C port, making it the first to ship with this port. This means you can now use the same cable to charge your Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23, on the other hand, sports a minimalistic design with a plain back, straight-edge metal rails, individual cutouts for the rear cameras, and a punch-hole cutout on the front. Like all recent Samsung devices, the Galaxy S23 also features a USB-C port for charging and data transfer — only Apple is new to this game.

In terms of how they feel in your hand, both smartphones are quite similar. The iPhone 15 is slightly wider, taller, and heavier than the Galaxy S23, but they both share the same straight-edge design with rounded corners. Moreover, the phones are on par in terms of durability. The iPhone 15 boasts Ceramic Shield protection, while the Galaxy S23 features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Both phones are also IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

When it comes to color options, the iPhone 15 features a very pale color palette with choices in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. The Galaxy S23, on the other hand, is offered in eight colors, including Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, as well as Samsung's online store exclusive Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red options.

Related: USB-C on iPhone 15 - What are the benefits?

Display

When it comes to the display, both smartphones sport an edge-to-edge small bezel 6.1-inch OLED display, but there's a key difference between them. The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision playback and a higher peak brightness of 2,000 nits compared to the S23 (1,750 nits). What's new is the Dynamic Island, which acts as a secondary display for quick access to sports scores, media playback, flight info, etc. However, its refresh rate remains at 60Hz.

On the other hand, the S23 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. While a 60Hz display is not bad and offers a satisfactory experience on the iPhone, the S23's 120Hz refresh rate offers a much smoother and more immersive display experience. All in all, if a top-notch display is your priority in a smartphone, the Galaxy S23 is the way to go.

Camera

The iPhone 15 features major upgrades from iPhone 14 and comes with a 48MP primary camera on the back. This camera features sensor-shift Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.6 aperture. Alongside it, there's a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with a wide 120-degree field of view (FoV). Thanks to the 48MP camera sensor, the iPhone 15 now captures 24MP resolution photos by default, which are both sharper and better than before. And even though there's no telephoto lens on the iPhone 15, the 48MP camera allows for a 2x optical zoom.

On the flip side, the S23 offers a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FoV and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom. Samsung has improved the overall image quality on the S23 and the night photography capabilities are also better than before. The S23 can record at up to 8K video at 24/30fps and 4K at 30/60fps. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 offers 4K video recording at 24/25/30/60fps.

Samsung Galaxy S23

On the whole, you would be satisfied with the camera performance of both the smartphone. If you prefer vibrant and vivid shots, the S23 should be your top pick, while the iPhone 15 offers images with colors that lean closer to natural tones. And even though the iPhone 15 lacks 8K recording, if you prioritize video quality, you'll find the iPhone to be the superior choice.

Performance

When taking a look at the performance, both phones ship with highly-capable chipsets. The iPhone 15 is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chipset, which is the same chipset that we first saw on the iPhone 14 Pro series. It is built on a 4nm process and features two high-performance CPU cores along with four power-efficient cores. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 features a 4nm node process-based Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This chipset is also highly-capable, and you won't notice any difference in day to day tasks.

The main difference is in the operating system. As we all know, the iPhone 15 runs on Apple's latest iOS 17 operating system while the Galaxy S23 ships with Samsung's OneUI 5.1 skin, which is based on Android 13 (and soon Android 14). Both operating systems have their pros and cons and this will likely be a major factor in deciding which smartphone you should buy.

Samsung's OS offers more customization options and features like DeX, which transforms your smartphone into a desktop-like experience, while Apple's iOS offers a more solid, reliable, and privacy-focused experience. In the end, it boils down to personal preference and what suits your preferences best.

Battery Life

Now, let's talk about battery life. The Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 both provide a solid one-day battery life. It's important to note that actual battery performance can vary from person to person due to differences in usage, OS, hardware, and software optimizations. However, for most users, both smartphones should comfortably last a full day on a single charge.

Both iPhone 15 and S23 ship with a USB-C port for charging. The iPhone 15 supports 20W fast charging, while the S23 offers slightly faster 25W wired fast charging. Both phones also support wireless charging. If you want to wirelessly charge your accessories using your phone, you can do so with the S23 thanks to its Power Share feature. However, you can still use the iPhone's USB-C port to charge your iPhone accessories with a wired connection.

iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Which flagship should you buy?

If you already own other Apple devices, such as AirPods, iPad, or a Mac, the iPhone 15 is the way to go. It offers major upgrades over the previous generation and at $799, it and provides many Pro-level features without the premium price tag. While it may not have a 120Hz display, this smartphone offers a great camera experience, a big and bright display, powerful performance, a solid feel, access to iOS' extensive app library, an overall smooth experience, and finally, the convenience of a universal charging port.

iPhone 15 The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with the new Dynamic Island, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the most affordable high-end iPhone you can get your hands on today. $800 at Best Buy $800 at Verizon $830 at AT&T

On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 is also an excellent choice for those who value customization and versatility. If you prefer Android's flexibility and want a device that can adapt to your specific needs, the S23 is a strong contender. With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display, and a camera system that excels in various scenarios, it delivers an excellent user experience. So, if you want a phone with a standout display, smooth performance, and impressive camera capabilities, the Galaxy S23 is worth considering.