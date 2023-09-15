iPhone 15 The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with the new Dynamic Island, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the most affordable high-end iPhone you can get your hands on today. Pros Brighter display with Dynamic Island Apple A16 Bionic is powerful and efficient USB-C port Cons Still no 120Hz display Slow charging $800 at Best Buy $800 at Verizon $830 at AT&T

iPhone 15 Pro The iPhone 15 Pro is the new Pro series flagship from Apple. It's equipped with the new Apple A17 Pro chipset and 8GB of RAM. It comes in new colors, and it has an even more powerful camera setup and a refined design. Pros Beautiful, responsive and bright display Powerful A17 Pro chip with more memory Great camera improvements USB-C port and 30W charging Cons The titanium finish is slippery and a fingerprint magnet No 5x optical zoom like on the 15 Pro Max $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Verizon $1000 at AT&T



The iPhone 15 series introduced a lot of new features, namely the universal USB-C port, a new and more powerful camera system, lots of new software features, and performance improvements over the previous generation. The iPhone 15 is the latest device in the lineup, and it benefits greatly from the new enhancements, making it the best and most affordable premium smartphones in Apple’s lineup.

The iPhone 15 Pro adds even more improvements to the Pro series of devices, and it brings 10 gigabit per second transfer speeds thanks to the USB-C port, 30W wired charging, a more compelling and powerful camera setup on the back, and the brand-new Apple A17 Pro SoC to boost the performance to higher levels, bringing console-level gaming to the iPhone.

Now that the Apple event is over and we’ve seen the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max flagships, it’s time that we compare the best against the most affordable device. Here’s our side-by-side comparison of the iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro, showing you a direct comparison of the specifications, differences, improvements, and new features that Apple is bringing to the table.

iPhone 15 SoC Apple A16 Bionic Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED, 1179 x 2556, 60Hz RAM 6GB Storage 128/256/512GB Ports USB-C Operating System iOS 17 Front camera 12MP, f/1.9 Rear cameras Primary: 48MP, f/1.6, 26mm, sensor-shift OIS | Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120-degree FoV Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm) Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Weight 6.03 oz (171 g) Charging 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W (Qi wireless) IP Rating IP68

iPhone 15 Pro SoC Apple A17 Pro Display 6.1-inch, LTPO Super Retina XDR, OLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB Storage 128/256/512GB & 1TB Ports USB-C Operating System iOS 17 Front camera 12MP, f/1.9 Rear cameras Primary: 48MP, f/.8, 24mm sensor-shift OIS | Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FOV | Telephoto: 12MP, f/2.8, 77mm, 3x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 5.77 x 2.78 x 0.33 in (146.6 x 70.6 x 8.3 mm) Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium Weight 6.60 oz (187 g) Charging 30W wired, 15W wireless (MagSafe), 7.5W wireless (Qi) IP Rating IP68

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: Price & Availability

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 in the US, and that will get you any color with 128GB of base storage. The company hasn’t raised the prices in 2023 and continues to sell 256GB and 512GB models for $899 and $1,099, respectively. The iPhone 15 is available in five colors, Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black. Apple often announces a new color in Q1 or Q2, so we’re expecting a new color sometime in 2024.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 that’ll get you 128GB of base storage. The phone is also sold with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations retailing for $1,099, $1,299, and $1,499, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro is available in four colors, Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. This year’s colors are lighter and more pale compared to previous generations, and we miss out on the Purple and Gold models that we saw in previous years.

Both of these smartphones are available at the Apple Store online, and in-store. The devices are also available at nearly all carrier stores, both online and in-store, so if you’re due for an upgrade, you might want to see if your carrier has some unmissable discounts. Don’t forget to use the links above, as we usually update them with discounts and other deals we find throughout the year.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: Design & Display

The standard iPhone 15 measures 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm while the iPhone 15 Pro measures 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.3 mm. The iPhone 15 is slightly taller, wider, but thinner by 0.5mm. The iPhone 15 is made of standard aluminium that’s been used in previous generation iPhones, but the Pro model is made of Grade 5 Titanium, which makes it more durable and less prone to breaking, improving the structure of the entire device.

The titanium also makes the phone lighter, compared to previous generation Pro models, but the iPhone 15 Pro still weighs 16 grams more than the standard model, which is likely due to the added camera sensor and a few improvements.

The front of both devices is covered by the Ceramic Shield glass display, and the back of iPhones are covered by Corning-made glass panels.

Both phones sport the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR displays, but the technology is different. The Pro model uses an LTPO OLED panel that also sports 120Hz refresh rate, making content look much smoother when scrolling through socials. The standard iPhone 15 comes with the usual 60Hz panel.

Close

Besides the panel being an LTPO screen on the Pro model, both devices provide equally impressive viewing angles and overall experience. Apple also improved the brightness levels on both devices, and the entire iPhone 15 series benefits from displays that can now reach up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. Outdoor visibility just got a massive upgrade.

If we had to pick a winner, we would choose the iPhone 15 Pro. It has a bright, colorful, and more responsive display that makes everyday tasks and browsing far more enjoyable and smooth. The iPhone 15 will get the job done, but it’s time for Apple to bring the fast refresh rate panel to the more affordable models.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: Camera

The iPhone 15 comes with a dual camera setup, while the Pro model features three sensors on the back. The standard model features a 48MP primary with f/1.8 sensor with 24mm lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.4 and 13mm. The main can also crop in up to 2x providing telepho-like features without losing quality.

In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro features a 48MP sensor with f/1.8 and 24mm lens. There’s also a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera with 13mm lens, and a 12MP telephoto with f/2.8 and 77mm lens. This sensor provides up to 3x zoom, and all sensors contain PDAF.

When it comes to quality, both smartphones will provide a great overall experience, and while Apple improved the low-light photography for both devices, the Pro models offers better overall quality for those who like to pixel peep. Generally speaking, most users will have a challenging time finding differences between the two phones.

When it comes to content creation and amateur photography, the Pro model will offer even better features and a slightly improved quality to take your photo-game to the next level. Apple made plenty of enhancements for its Pro devices, and videography will certainly result in better content when shot on the iPhone 15 Pro. Thanks to the USB-C port, users can now attach their devices to monitors to see content on monitors and TVs.

On the front, the Dynamic Island houses the same front-facing camera, a 12MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Both devices had PDAF, but only the Pro model features optical image stabilization, which could be crucial for vloggers.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: Battery

The new Apple A17 Pro chip provides better performance and efficiency, and while we don’t yet know the exact battery cell capacity inside the iPhone 15 Pro, we know that it has nearly identical dimensions to the iPhone 14 Pro that had a 3200 mAh battery. Given that we might have the same or similar capacity in the iPhone 15 Pro, we can expect the phone to provide the same or even better results as its predecessor.

The iPhone 15 is a similar situation. We don’t know the exact capacity at the time of writing, but given the similar dimensions compared to its predecessor, we know that it might have a 3,240 mAh battery inside. Given the efficient and powerful A16 Bionic, it’s fair to assume that both flagships will provide an equally impressive battery life.

The iPhone 15 supports up to 20W wired charging, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro supports up to 30W wired speeds. Both devices support 15W wireless charging via MagSafe, and 7.5W wireless charging via Qi. Neither phones are Qi2 verified, although the newly introduced USB Type-C port will make charging and transferring files significantly easier and universal on the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: Which should you buy?

If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, the iPhone 15 ticks all the boxes. It’s a compact, easy-to-use, and powerful smartphone with an excellent camera setup, great chipset, and beautiful display. It has the new USB-C port, and while it doesn’t have the same telephoto and additional special Pro features as the iPhone 15 Pro, it’s an excellent device for the majority of users out there.

For those who seek the latest and the greatest, the iPhone 15 Pro might be the phone they’re looking for. It has a more responsive display, a more powerful chipset, and a more capable camera. The USB-C port can also transfer files at up to 10 gigabits per second, and it supports 30W wired charging. If you’re looking for the best iPhone in a compact form factor, the iPhone 15 Pro is where it’s at.

Those looking for an even more advanced camera must opt for the much larger iPhone 15 Pro Max. In contrast, those who want the same experience as the iPhone 15 but in a larger package will be able to pick up the iPhone 15 Plus. Apple really does offer all the sizes, and if you’re after a new iPhone, the iPhone 15 series are some of the best flagships in 2023.