iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Should you upgrade?

Apple's new iPhone 15 is out, and by the look of it, it seems to offer significant improvements over last year's iPhone 14. The new iPhone 15 features the USB-C port for charging, Apple's 4nm A16 Bionic chipset, a new 48MP primary camera, and Dynamic Island. In this comparison, we take a closer look at the iPhone 15 versus the iPhone 14 and see if upgrading to the new model is a good idea.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Specifications



iPhone 15 Apple iPhone 14 SoC Apple A16 Bionic A15 Bionic Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED, 1179 x 2556, 60Hz 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR RAM 6GB N/A Storage 128/256/512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Ports USB-C Lightning Port Operating System iOS 17 iOS 16 Front camera 12MP, f/1.9 12MP, f/1.9 with autofocus Rear cameras Primary: 48MP, f/1.6, 26mm, sensor-shift OIS | Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120-degree FoV Primary: 12MP, f/1.5 with Sensor-Shift OIS; Secondary: 12MP, f/2.4 Ultra-wide Angle with 2x Optical Zoom Out Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Black, White, Blue, Red, and Purple Weight 6.03 oz (171 g) 172 grams Charging 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W (Qi wireless) 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W (Qi wireless) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Security Face ID, PIN, Password Face ID, PIN, Password Material Glass front (Ceramic Shield), glass back, aluminum frame Glass front (Ceramic Shield), glass back, aluminum frame

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Price & Availability

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 in the US. While it was predicted that Apple would increase the prices of the new models, it didn't happen and the company has maintained the same starting price as the iPhone 14 when it first launched. The base variant comes with 128GB of storage, while you can also opt for the 256GB or 512GB versions, which are priced at $899 and $1,099, respectively. As for the colors, the iPhone 15 is available in five colors, Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black.

The iPhone 14 is still an option, and Apple has dropped its price. The starting cost for the base model of the iPhone 14 is now $699. If you want more storage, you can get the 256GB and 512GB versions for $799 and $999, respectively. If you're wondering about the colors, the iPhone 14 is available in six colors: Black, White, Red, Blue, Yellow and Purple.

Storage Variant iPhone 15 iPhone 14 128GB $799 $699 256GB $899 $799 512GB $1,099 $999

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Design & Display

When you first take a look at the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14, you'll notice that both the phones look quite similar. Both phones feature a diagonally laid out camera on the back, straightened edges, and a glass-sandwich build with polished metal rails on the side. However, once you look closely, you'll spot the differences between the two.

The iPhone 15 features textured glass on the back, as opposed to the glossy back of the iPhone 14. The textured glass of the iPhone 15 looks similar to the Pro models of the past few years — the new iPhone 15 Pro models feature a titanium metal build. You'll find the new USB-C port on the bottom of the iPhone 15, making it the first to ship with this port. This means you can (finally) use the same cable to charge your Mac, iPad, and now iPhone. The iPhone 14 features the good-old Lightning connector. Besides that, you'll notice that the notch is no longer there and replaced by the Dynamic Island we first saw on the iPhone 14 Pro series last year.

In terms of weight and dimensions, both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 are very similar. The new iPhone 15 is just about one millimeter taller than the iPhone 14 and a gram lighter. In terms of durability, both feature Ceramic Shield glass protection and IP68 dust and water resistance.

When it comes to the display, both smartphones sport the same 6.1-inch Super Retina HDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The iPhone 15's display has a slightly higher resolution, thanks to the additional screen area provided by the Dynamic Island. Another improvement in the iPhone 15 is its higher peak brightness, reaching up to 2,000 nits. This is much higher compared to 1200 nits on the iPhone 14, and would greatly improve the reading experience in broad daylight.

On the whole, the iPhone 15 brings subtle yet meaningful enhancements over the iPhone 14. The textured glass improves the in-hand feel, and the Dynamic Island elevates the regular model with a Pro-like experience. The Dynamic Island acts like a secondary display and lets users quickly check their sports score, see the status of their Uber ride, and even flight information.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Camera

When you first look at the iPhone 15's camera, it may seem similar to the iPhone 14, but there's a significant upgrade here. The iPhone 15 boasts a 48MP primary camera, as opposed to 12MP on the iPhone 14. However, both the phones feature the same 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the back.

iPhone 15’s 48MP camera is the same sensor we first saw on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year. Apple says that the iPhone 15 delivers better photo and video quality compared to the iPhone 14. And now, by default, the iPhone 15 captures photos at 24MP, and it excels in low-light conditions thanks to the larger sensor. Plus, it can automatically take portrait shots, even if you forget to switch on the mode initially – you can adjust this later in the Photos app.

Thanks to the larger sensor, the iPhone 15 can capture 2x zoom photos without any loss in quality. This means the iPhone 15 offers three zoom levels: 0.5x, 1x, and 2x, while the iPhone 14 provides only two zoom levels: 0.5x and 1x. Although we can't provide an in-depth comparison just yet, the iPhone 15's camera should deliver improved performance thanks to its larger sensor, which is the same one found in the beloved iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Performance

Now let’s talk about the improved performance of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, which is, again, the same chipset that powered the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. This chipset is built on a 4nm process and features two high-performance CPU cores along with four power-efficient cores.

In contrast, the iPhone 14 runs on Apple's A15 Bionic processor, based on a 5nm architecture. This chipset also includes two high-performance and four power-efficient cores, but Apple claims iPhone 15's A16 Bionic consumers 20% less CPU power and offers nearly 50% improved graphics performance compared to the iPhone 14.

While you won’t notice difference in day to day usage, if you do all of your work on your iPhone, capture a lot of photos, play a lot of games, and in general run demanding tasks on your smartphone, the iPhone 15 is a better choice. Plus, opting for the newer model provides a touch of future-proofing to your investment.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Battery

When it comes to battery life, there’s hardly any difference between the two devices. Apple says both iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 offer an all-day battery life. While we can’t confirm or reject these claims just yet — as we haven’t extensively tested the new iPhone 15 — we expect similar outcomes considering their comparable dimensions and internal hardware.

In terms of charging, both smartphones offer identical speeds. They support 20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe wireless charging, and 7.5W Qi wireless charging. The sole difference, as mentioned in the Design section, is the iPhone 15's new USB-C port, while the iPhone 14 retains the familiar Lightning connector.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Should you upgrade?

Now that we've closely compared these two phones, the question remains: should you switch to the iPhone 15 from the iPhone 14? In simple terms, yes, you should. The newer iPhone 15 brings you a modern display with Dynamic Island, better performance, a slightly tweaked yet refreshing design, and, most importantly, a significant camera upgrade. These improvements make the upgrade to the iPhone 15 a worthwhile choice.

However, if you're in the market for a new phone and budget is a concern, the iPhone 14 still stands as a solid option. If you recently bought an iPhone 14, there's no urgent need to upgrade. The new iPhone 15 offers similar performance, battery life, and display (except for the notch), and its design is quite similar. If you’re on a tight budget, go for the iPhone 14 and spend your saved $100 on accessories like the best cases, charging adapters, and earphones.