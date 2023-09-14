iPhone 15 The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with the new Dynamic Island, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the most affordable high-end iPhone you can get your hands on today. Pros Brighter display with Dynamic Island Apple A16 Bionic is powerful and effecient USB-C port Cons Still no 120Hz display Slow charging $800 at Best Buy $800 at Verizon $830 at AT&T

Apple iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 is the default smartphone from Apple for 2021. If you're looking for an experience that remains fast and fluid over years to come and not lacking on any hardware front, this is the device to get. Pros Great display Excellent performance Good battery life Cons Lightning port Lacks 120Hz display Slow charging $730 at Amazon $730 at Best Buy



The new iPhone 15 is the latest smartphone in Apple’s lineup, and it features many impressive features. The iPhone 15 series are the first smartphones from the company to come equipped with the universal USB Type-C port that will make charging and transferring files easier. The device is equipped with the iPhone 14 Pro series’ A16 Bionic chip, and there are many camera improvements that make this a new and worthy upgrade.

There are millions of users who still use and rely on the iPhone 13, and the new iPhone 15 might be an appealing device. The question is, is it worth the upgrade? That’s what we’re about to find out in this short comparison post, so stay tuned as we’ll show you the specifications side-by-side, and explain all the differences, improvements, and lack of changes between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 13.



iPhone 15 Apple iPhone 13 SoC Apple A16 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED, 1179 x 2556, 60Hz 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED, 1170 x 2532, 60Hz RAM 6GB 6GB Storage 128/256/512GB 128/256/512GB Ports USB-C Lightning port Operating System iOS 17 iOS 17 Front camera 12MP, f/1.9 12MP, f/2.2, 23mm Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm) 5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in (146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm) Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Pink, Red, Green Charging 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W (Qi wireless) 20W wired, 15W wireless (MagSafe), 7.5W wireless (Qi) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Weight 6.03 oz (171 g) 6.14 oz (174 g) Rear cameras Primary: 48MP, f/1.6, 26mm, sensor-shift OIS | Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120-degree FoV Primary: 12MP, f/2.6, 26mm, sensor-shift OIS, PDAF | Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.4, 13mm

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: Price & Availability

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 in the US, and that will get you any color with 128GB of base storage. The company hasn’t raised the prices in 2023 and continues to sell 256GB and 512GB models for $899 and $1,099, respectively. The iPhone 15 is available in five colors, Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black. Apple often announces a new color in Q1 or Q2, so we’re expecting a new color sometime in 2024.

The iPhone 13 remains available in the iPhone portfolio, and it currently retails for $599, $699, and $899 for the 128/256/512GB storage configurations. The iPhone 13 is available in six colors, including Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Green, and (PRODUCT) RED. The iPhone 13 has more contrast and vivid colors, so if you’re not a fan of the new pale shading, these fit your style better.

Both of these devices are available at the Apple Store online, and in-store. The devices are also available at nearly all carrier stores, both online and in-store, so if you’re due for an upgrade, you might want to see if your carrier has some unmissable discounts. Don’t forget to use the links above, as we usually update them with discounts and other deals we find throughout the year.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: Design & Display

Close

In terms of design, both devices look alike, and you’d have a difficult time telling them apart. The only slight difference you’d notice immediately is on the display, where the iPhone 15 now sports the Dynamic Island instead of the notch on the iPhone 13. Aside from that, you’d have to guess by the new colors as the dimensions are also nearly the same. The iPhone 15 is 0.9mm taller, and 0.1mm wider than the iPhone 13, and it’s also 0.1mm thicker. The device is 3 grams lighter, and while these differences are minor, there’s a good chance the iPhone 13 case will not fit an iPhone 15, so you might have to buy a new one.

The two devices are made of the same materials; the display is covered by the Ceramic Shield glass, the back features another glass panel, and the sides are made of aluminium. Both devices will feel similar, and they’re both premium and made of high-quality materials.

When it comes to the display, both smartphones sport the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The resolution is every so slightly higher on the iPhone 15, thanks to the added pixels gained by the Dynamic Island, although you’d have a difficult time finding any differences. When it comes to the brightness, the iPhone 15’s panel can reach 2000 nits of peak brightness, which is significantly better and more usable in direct sunlight than the iPhone 13’s 1200 peak brightness.

If you’re often out and about, and heavily rely on your iPhone, the iPhone 15 might offer some small benefits, but in general practice, both devices are still up to date and will do a great job. If we had to call a winner, it would be the iPhone 15, since it looks slightly more refined, and the brighter display could be deemed useful in many scenarios.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: Camera

Apple often equips its standard iPhones with two camera sensors, and the company continued its fashion. Both smartphones have a primary and an ultrawide camera, but the iPhone 15 steps up the game with the same sensor that was used in the iPhone 14 Pro series.

The iPhone 15 has a 48MP primary and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The iPhone 13 has a 12MP primary, and the same ultrawide as the iPhone 15 with the 12MP sensor. The front camera is a 12MP f/1.9 on the iPhone 15, while the iPhone 13 packs a 12MP f/2.2 sensor. Both are excellent for taking selfies in most lighting conditions.

When it comes to photo and video quality, Apple said that it significantly improved the iPhone 15’s camera quality. The company said it can take much better images in low-light, and the phone can automatically recognize portrait shots and trigged the mode automatically. The 48MP primary sensor can also crop in up to 2x providing telepho-like features without losing quality.

The iPhone 15 provides 0.5x, 1x, and 2x modes, making it the first iPhone to enable users to zoom in without a dedicated sensor. We can’t talk much about the quality as we’ll have to put the device through its paces, but we’re impressed by Apple’s claims and look forward to testing it out for ourselves.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: Battery

Technically speaking, both smartphones have the same endurance ratings by Apple, suggesting the two devices will yield similar battery results. We can’t confirm or reject these claims as we haven’t extensively tested the new iPhone 15, but if the same dimensions and similar components are anything to go by, we could potentially have the same battery cell in the iPhone 15 as in the iPhone 13. The 2021 flagship sports a 3,240 mAh cell inside, and there’s a chance the iPhone 15 comes with the same battery.

The iPhone 15 is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, built on the 4nm process. The iPhone 13 is using the A15 Bionic chip, built on the 5nm process. Technically speaking, the 4nm process provides more efficiency and performance, and we’re expecting the iPhone 15 to provide a better battery life, or a similar one to the already excellent iPhone 13.

When it comes to charging, both smartphones support 20W wired charging, 15W wireless charging via MagSafe, and 7.5W wireless charging via Qi. Neither phones are Qi2 verified, although the newly introduced USB Type-C port will make charging and transferring files significantly easier and universal on the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

If you’re looking for the greatest and the latest, the iPhone 15 offers enough improvements to justify an easy recommendation. It has a beautiful, large, and bright display. It's still made of high-quality and premium materials, has a new and improved camera system, and comes with a long-requested USB-C port and presumably the same or even better life as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

iPhone 15 Best Overall The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with the new Dynamic Island, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the most affordable high-end iPhone you can get your hands on today. $800 at Best Buy $800 at Verizon $830 at AT&T

If you’re thinking about upgrading, now might be the time, but we wouldn’t blame you for not wanting to as there are seemingly very small differences between these two devices. If you’re on the verge, you might want to see if there are any deals, or purchase it later during the year when there are even more discounts.

On the other hand, if you’re still happy with the iPhone 13, or perhaps you’re debating between these two devices, we’d likely recommend you stick with the iPhone 13 as it offers great value and is more affordable than ever. If you’re on a tight budget, the new improvements might not be worth upgrading.