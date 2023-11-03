iPhone 15 The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with the new Dynamic Island, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the most affordable high-end iPhone you can get your hands on today. Pros Bright 6.1-inch OLED display with Dynamic Island 48MP primary camera is great Powerful A16 Bionic chipset Cons Display is only 60Hz USB-C is limited to USB 2 speeds $800 at Best Buy $800 at Verizon $830 at AT&T

The holiday season is here, and with it come the latest offerings from Apple and Google for 2023. The iPhone 15 series boasts significant improvements over its predecessor, while the Pixel 8 introduces a more refined design, Tensor G3 processor, and enhanced AI capabilities. In this article, we’ll compare Apple’s entry-level iPhone 15 and Google’s entry-level Pixel 8 to see which smartphone you should buy. Without further ado, let’s start this comparison by first taking a look at the specs of both the phones:

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8: Technical Specifications

Specification iPhone 15 Google Pixel 8 Material Glass front and back (Ceramic Shield), aluminum frame Gorilla Glass Victus (front and back), aluminum frame Dimensions 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 171 grams 187 grams Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED, 1179 x 2556, 60Hz 6.2-inch Super Actua OLED Display, 120Hz SoC Apple A16 Bionic Google Tensor G3 RAM 6GB 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128/256/512GB 128GB or 256GB Rear Camera Primary: 48MP, f/1.6, 26mm, sensor-shift OIS | Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120-degree FoV 50MP Wide Octa PD Camera, f/1.68, 82-degree FoV, 2x Optical-quality Zoom | 12MP Ultrawide, f/2.2, 125.8-degree FoV, Autofocus Front Camera 12MP, f/1.9, autofocus 10.5MP Dual PD, f/2.2, Fixed Focus Battery 3349 mAh 4,575 mAh Charging 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W (Qi wireless) 27W, 18W wireless Ports USB-C (Gen 2) USB-C (Gen 3.2) Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Wi-Fi 7, 6E, or 6 (based on region), Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, LTE Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Rose, Obsidian, Hazel Operating System iOS 17 Android 14 IP Rating IP68 IP68

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8: Price and Availability

The baseline iPhone 15 starts at $799, which offers 128GB of onboard storage. If you need more storage, there are 256GB and 512GB options available for $899 and $1,099, respectively. You can purchase the iPhone 15 directly from Apple or through carrier stores like AT&T and Verizon, although you may have to wait a bit due to high demand right now.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 8 starts at $100 less than iPhone 15, at $699, and offers 128GB of onboard storage on the base model. There's also a 256GB version available for just $60 more than the base model. Besides AT&T and Verizon, you can find the Pixel 8 on online platforms like Amazon, Best Buy, and Google’s own store.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8: Design and Build

Source: Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Taking a look at both the phones, you’ll notice that both the phones feature a similar design as their respective predecessors but bring subtle changes that make it better to use. The iPhone 15 still comes with a with polished aluminum rails and a diagonal camera rear camera setup on the back, but the back glass has been given a new textured finish for a more premium feel. The sides are also curved ever so slightly for better in-hand feel. The front now features a Dynamic Island while you can (finally!) spot a USB-C port on the bottom.

The Pixel 8, on the other hand, also refines the Pixel 7’s design and looks more mature. The corners are more rounded now for a better look while the front retains a flat display with a center punch-hole camera. The side rails are gently curved for improved ergonomics. Like previous Google Pixel models, the Pixel 8 features a USB-C port for charging and data transfer — only Apple is new to this game.

Both phones feature similar dimensions but the Google Pixel 8 is slightly heavier compared to the iPhone 15 (187 grams vs 171 grams). In terms of durability, both the phones are on-par with each other. The Pixel 8 features Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, while the iPhone 15 employs Ceramic Shield protection. Both phones are also IP68 dust and water-resistant.

Regarding color options, the iPhone 15 offers a subtle palette with shades like pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. In contrast, the Pixel 8 comes in three colors: Phantom Black, and Lavender.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8: Display

Both phones feature relatively small and compact displays. The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch OLED panel with 1080 x 2400 pixel-resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. This display supports HDR10+ playback and has a high 428 PPI density. The high peak brightness makes it very easy to see the Pixel 8’s display outdoors.

The iPhone 15 also offers a compact 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The iPhone 15 also maintains a high peak brightness of 2,000 nits. What's new for iPhone this time around is the Dynamic Island, which acts as a secondary display for quick access to sports scores, media playback, flight info, etc.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8: Processor

Source: Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

When it comes to performance, the iPhone 15 takes the clear lead. The Pixel 8, even if it is powered on the Tensor G3 chipset which comes with improvements over the Tensor G2, isn't as powerful as the A16 Bionic that powers the iPhone 15. The A16 Bionic is built on TSMC's 4nm process and features two high-performance CPU cores along with four power-efficient cores.

In contrast, the Tensor G3 is built on Samsung's 4nm process and features five high-performance CPU cores and power-efficient cores. While you may not immediately notice a significant difference, the G3 struggles to maintain peak performance over extended periods. Additionally, there have been several reports of the Pixel 8 experiencing heat issues, even overheating during light tasks, whereas the iPhone handles these tasks effortlessly.

The main difference is in the operating system. As we all know, the iPhone 15 runs on Apple's latest iOS 17 operating system while the Pixel 8 ships with Android 14 pre-installed. Both operating systems have their pros and cons and this will likely be a major factor in deciding which smartphone you should buy.

Apple's iOS offers a more solid, reliable, and privacy-focused experience. On the other hand, Pixel includes a number of AI and ML features, such as Magic Editor for Photos, noise remover for videos, call screen to answer phone calls, offline translation and typing, and much more to make your daily tasks easier. In the end, it comes down to what you like and what suits you the best.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8: Camera

Source: Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

When it comes to the camera, the iPhone 15 packs major upgrades over the iPhone 14. It features a robust 48MP primary camera on the rear, equipped with sensor-shift Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a wide f/1.6 aperture. This 48MP sensor is coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor offering a 120-degree field of view (FoV).

Thanks to the 48MP camera sensor, the iPhone 15 now captures photos at a default resolution of 24MP, resulting in sharper and more impressive images than ever before. And the best part is that even though the iPhone 15 lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, the 48MP camera enables a 2x optical zoom. You can check out the camera samples of the iPhone 15 in our full review right here.

The Pixel 8 comes equipped with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS. Accompanying it is a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a wide 126-degree field of view (FOV). Google says that the new camera setup on the Pixel 8 delivers improved still photos and videos, thanks to the significant changes and enhancements under the hood, especially in low-light and challenging lighting conditions. We're quite impressed with the Pixel 8's camera performance, and it stands out as a top-notch choice.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8: Battery

Source: Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Both the Pixel 8 and iPhone 15 deliver one-day battery life, although it may differ due to variations in usage patterns, operating systems, hardware, and software optimizations. However, for the majority of users, both smartphones should easily see them through a full day on a single charge.

When it comes to charging, both the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 come with a USB-C port on the bottom for charging. The iPhone 15 supports 20W fast charging, while the Pixel 8 offers slightly faster 27W wired fast charging. Additionally, both phones support wireless charging.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8: Verdict

If you're looking for a reliable smartphone that gets the job done without you worrying about any issues, the iPhone 15 is our recommended choice. Not only does this smartphone nail almost everything, but it brings Pro-level features at the base $799 price tag. It's the perfect base model iPhone in years, and you won't regret buying it.

On the other hand, if you like Android smartphones, the Pixel 8 is one of the best smartphones out there. It offers a seamless stock-like Android experience, impressive camera capabilities, and an improved design. While it may lag behind in raw performance, you get a reliable Android phone in Pixel 8. In fact, Google is even committing seven years of Android updates for this model.