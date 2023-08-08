In September 2023, we expect Apple to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup, comprising the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus alongside the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While rumors say that the standard models will adopt many of the features we've already seen in the iPhone 14 Pro — arguably one of the best phones so far — the 15 Pro models are said to take a different trajectory.

It's expected that Apple will ship the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with several design changes and hardware improvements, making the devices an attractive purchase. If the devices have piqued your interest, here is our roundup of everything you need to know about the upcoming flagship iPhones.

Models, Colors, and Sizes

The iPhone 15 series will feature two Pro models, just like the iPhone 14 lineup.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to be available in a new Red colorway in addition to the standard silver and black options.

As we mentioned at the start of this post, the iPhone 15 series is expected to include four devices — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — with the first new aspect being updated colors.

While the focus of this article is the iPhone 15 Pro series, which is expected to come in a new red shade called "Dark Sienna," the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will also feature two new options, a light blue and dark pink variant, to be specific. While there are several renders spread across the internet, we would take them with a grain of salt as the actual finish that Apple tends to produce does look a lot more attractive than the renders.

Lastly, regarding the dimensions, all models will be sized similarly to the current lineup. However, with the Pro models, you can expect a significantly different in-hand feel, as Apple is rumored to work in slight curves on the back panel.

It is rumored that the iPhone 15 launch event will take place on September 13, 2023.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to see an increase in pricing within the United States.

There may also be price increases on all models outside the United States.

It's common knowledge among tech enthusiasts and media members that Apple will unveil its iPhone lineup for the year in the second week of September. And this year is shaping up to be no different. A report from 9to5Mac states that the iPhone 15 Pro launch event will take place on September 13, 2023.

Also, if past patterns are to be considered, the phones will likely be available for pre-order from Friday, September 15, with open sales starting a week later. As for pricing, Mark Gurman reports — via his Power On newsletter — that there might be a slight price increase on all models outside the United States, while the Pro models will see a slight increase within the country.

iPhone 15: Internal Specifications and more

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be powered by the 3nm A17 Bionic.

USB-C will be standard across all iPhone 15 models.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are rumored to up the ante on performance with the inclusion of the A17 Bionic processor that's built on a 3nm fabrication process. The improvements it brings are in the neighborhood of a 30% increase in efficiency and a 10% to 15% increase in performance. And keeping in line with its strategy from last year, expect this to be a differentiating point between the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro devices.

With the increased performance, Apple is also rumored to bump up the included RAM to 8GB, although there is little info about the base storage. Having used a 128GB iPhone 14 Pro for nearly the last year, I'd appreciate the base model starting at 256GB.

As for connectivity, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are also expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and new Ultra Wide Band chips, which will improve integration with the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Now while the above-listed specifications are something we see year after year, one of the major changes coming to the iPhone this year is the inclusion of a USB-C port. A change driven by the EU regulations, the swap finally means that devices like the MacBook, iPad, and iPhone are all chargeable via USB-C cables — a welcome change for users around the globe we'd like to add.

However, the Pro models will have a leg up on the non-Pro iPhones as their USB-C port will support the Gen 3.2 standard for faster data transfer. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature Gen 2.0 hardware, which will significantly limit data transfer speeds. Also, having an MFi certification will become a must for accessories; a lack thereof will mean throttled transfer speed and incompatibility in the worst case.

Design & Display

Source: Unsplash

The iPhone 15 Pro series will feature the Dynamic Island once again.

A subtle redesign is coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, while the standard models will retain the normal design.

While the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are said to resemble the iPhone 14 in terms of build, the iPhone 15 Pro will be bringing one of the first changes to the square-edged design along with a switch to Titanium for the chassis.

Diving into the specifics, Apple is expected to bring a more rounded look and feel to the Pro models. Plus, a change is coming to the mute switch, which will be morphed into a button resembling the Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra. It will come with the ability to customize its function, allowing the button to do more than mute your iPhone.

As for the display, the iPhone 15 Pro will also come with a new panel that features significantly reduced bezels. These will help improve the immersive nature of the iPhone experience and take the phone another step closer to the ideal iPhone. Other changes introduced in 2022, namely Dynamic Island, will stick around for another year.

Image Credit: 9to5Mac

Camera

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature different camera hardware

Apple will possibly increase the optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a periscope lens

The Wide and Ultra Wide cameras will remain unchanged

As we mentioned in our iPhone 14 Pro review, the camera system on the Pro models in 2022 brought the most significant change we've seen in the iPhone camera since the launch of the iPhone 6S. For 2023, we envision Apple will be more focused on making the most of the new hardware it introduced by refining the camera experience.

But we don't want to ignore other rumors hinting that the larger of the two Pro iPhones, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will feature a periscope zoom lens instead of the standard telephoto. This piece of hardware will make the larger of the two devices a better pick for those who tend to maximize their use of the iPhone camera.

Battery & Charging

iPhone 15 Pro may feature improved efficiency due to A17 Bionic

The use of a USB-C port might not lead to reduced charging time.

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will feature Qi2 wireless charging support and MagSafe.

While the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max brought new and larger batteries, the devices stayed put with Apple's timeless charging speed claim: 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W USB-C adapter.

At the moment, despite the switch to a USB-C port on the iPhone itself — which can unlock faster charging speeds amongst other advantages for the iPhone — it looks like the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will stay bound to the Apple standard.

But while wired charging isn't rumored to get better, wireless charging — the Qi kind — will improve. With the rumor addition of the Qi2 standard, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max can use 15W wireless charging, a feature limited to its MagSafe hardware until now.

iPhone 15 Pro might be a worthwhile upgrade for many!

Upgrading your smartphone on a yearly cycle is no longer the ideal norm. Still, if you're coming from an iPhone 12 series device (and earlier) or a vanilla iPhone model, the upgrades a Pro model iPhone will bring are much more pronounced. From what we know, the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max are lining up to be exciting introductions, and we can't wait to see what new features and advancements make their way to the official launch.