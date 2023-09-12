The latest iPhone 15 Pro Max is the newest addition and the highest-end specced device in Apple’s lineup of flagship smartphones. The new iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with the even more powerful A17 Pro chipset, the same large 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, new colors, and a significantly improved telephoto camera capable of 5x optical zoom. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was unveiled on September 12, 2023, Apple event alongside the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones.

At the event, Apple also unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 9 and the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches. The company also updated the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation wireless earbuds with a USB Type-C port, and confirmed the release date for the upcoming iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 operating systems.

Price & Availability

Rumors and leaks claimed that Apple would raise the price for the entire iPhone 15 lineup, and as it turns out, that wasn’t true. Some speculated that we’d also see the 128GB base storage return, but as we now all know, that wasn’t true either.

Apple doubled the base storage for the new Pro Max flagship, and the new iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with 256GB of base storage. The device starts at $1,199 in the US with 256GB of storage. Users can buy the 512GB and 1TB models for $1,399 and $1,599, respectively.

As for availability, the iPhone 15 series will be available for pre-order from Friday, September 15, 2023. The latest iPhones will become available from Friday, September 22, 2023.

Storage Price (USD) Price (GBP) Price (EUR) 256GB $1,199 £1,199 €1,449 512GB $1,399 £1,399 €1,699 1TB $1,599 £1,599 €1,949

iPhone 15 Pro Max The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the latest and the greatest smartphone in Apple's lineup. The smartphone is powered by the latest Apple A17 Pro chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It has a more refined Titanium chassis that makes it lighter and more comfortable, and it features a new periscope telephoto camera. $1199 at Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Specifications

Apple switched it up this year, and the company announced a brand-new chip, the Apple A17 Pro. It seems like Apple is erasing the Bionic chip for the Pro smartphones, and re-branding it with the new branding to give it a more premium look. Specs-wise, the new chip is built on the 3nm process, and it provides significant improvements over last year’s A16 Bionic, which was built on the 4nm process. Apple says this’ll provide up to 2x performance improvements.

There’s also plenty of graphical power under the hood, and the company showcased several console-quality games during the event, including Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and Asssasin’s Creed Mirage.

The A17 Pro includes a dedicated AV1 decoder that enables a more efficient and high-quality video experience when streaming content from various services. The chip also enables USB 3 speeds that allow users to transfer speeds at up to 10 gigabit per second, and support for video output at 4K at 40fps HDR.

Rumors claimed the iPhone 15 Pro Max would have 8GB of memory, but we can’t confirm this until we see benchmarks and more detailed information – since Apple doesn’t typically share this crucial bit of information publicly.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max supports 5G mmWave and sub 6Ghz speeds, and it has Bluetooth 5.3, NFC for Apple Payments, and a USB Type-C port. The USB-C port is a first in the iPhone series, making charging and transferring files faster and much easier.

iPhone 15 Pro Max SoC Apple A17 Pro Display 6.7-inch, LTPO Super Retina XDR, OLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB (Unconfirmed) Storage 256/512GB & 1TB Battery 4852 mAh (Unconfirmed) Ports USB-C Operating System iOS 17 Front camera 12MP, f/1.9 Rear cameras Primary: 48MP, f/1.8, 24mm, sensor-shift OIS | Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FOV | Telephoto: 12MP, f/2.8, 120mm, PDAF Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 6.30 x 3.02 x 0.33 in (159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm) Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium Weight 7.80 oz (221 g) Charging 30W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W (Qi Wireless) IP Rating IP68

Design

The design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is very similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max from 2022. In fact, it looks nearly identical at first glance, and the only differences you’ll notice are the new colors and the slightly refined looks. The edges are now ever so slightly curvier, and while the sides are still flat, the edges have been rounded off to make the phone feel more comfortable in the hand.

The iPhone 15 Pro series are also made of Titanium (Grade 5), the same alloy that’s used on the Mars rover. The display and the back panel are both protected by a Corning-made glass.

The iPhone 15 Pro series, including the 15 Pro Max are the first in the iPhone lineup to wave goodbye to the classic alert slider. This is now replaced with a new Action Button, and it’s worth noting that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still come with the beloved and very useful physical switch. The Action Button will provide various features. Users can Press and hold to switch between ring and silence modes, and users will also be able to customize the single press to start a voice memory, launch the camera, active live speech, or run a shortcut action.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is 19 grams lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max at 240 grams. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is 0.4mm thicker than the 14 Plus but slightly smaller and narrower, making it even easier to hold and use with one hand.

Display

iPhones always had beautiful screens, and it’s the same story this time around on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The device sports a 6.7-inch LTPO Super retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It has a peak brightness of 2000 nits, making HDR content bright and colorful. Movies, videos, and games will look beautiful.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, just like its predecessor, support the Always-on Display (AoD) technology that allows users to see the time, date, and their wallpapers in a monochrome version while the display is not used. The display is covered by Apple’s Ceramic Shield Glass.

Camera

Apple tried to equalize and balance things in the past few years, and the company often announced identical devices with different sized displays, and batteries to appeal to a wider audience. Now, it seems like Apple wants to do away with this and make the iPhone 15 Pro Max an even better device.

The new flagship comes with a nearly identical camera setup as the standard iPhone 15 Pro, except it’s equipped with a much-improved and far more advanced telephoto sensor. The device has a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera with 24mm lens, a 12MP ultrawide with f/2.2 and 13mm lens, and 120-degree FoV. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also packs a 12MP f/2.8 periscope telephoto sensor with 120mm lens that’s capable of up to 5x optical zoom. The camera has sensory-shift OIS, and Apple says this is the most advanced camera system it has ever equipped on an iPhone.

Apple announced several new low-light and portrait mode advancements during the Apple Event on September 12, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be able to take even more refined HDR content. The new A17 Pro processor will also be able to better optimize and provide higher-quality video and photos.

Battery

The iPhone 14 Pro Max had a 4323 mAh battery, and while we don’t know the exact capacity of the iPhone 15 Pro Max yet, we expect a similar battery cell given the similar size and dimensions. The phone also comes with a USB-C port, making the charging process more seamless as the same cable used to charge Android phones and many computers will now also be compatible with iPhones.

When it comes to the charging speed, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is advertised to go from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. The phone supports 30W wired charging using the Apple-made power adapter (sold separately), and the phone supports 15W wireless charging via MagSafe, and 7.5W wireless charging via the Qi technology.

FAQ

Q: What's in the box?

Apple provides the phone itself, the documentation, and a 3ft (1m) long USB-C to USB-C charging cable. There’s no SIM ejector tool (since the phone lacks a SIM card slot in the US), and no power adapter.