Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 Plus at its September 12, 2023, event alongside the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max flagships. The new Plus model is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, and it has a large 6.7-inch display with Dynamic Island, brand-new colors, and a USB Type-C port for charging and transferring files.

Apple made several under-the-hood changes on the iPhone 15 Plus, and the company promises better battery life compared to the iPhone 14 Plus, improved performance, and a more enhanced camera setup.

At the event, Apple also unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 9 and the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches. The company also updated the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation wireless earbuds with a USB Type-C port, and confirmed the release date for the upcoming iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 operating systems.

Price & Availability

Despite the rumors and leaks, Apple didn’t increase the prices for the iPhone 15 Plus in the US. The new iPhone 15 Plus will stick to the 128GB base configuration for another year, and the default option will retail for $899 in the US. The device will be available with 256GB and 512GB of storage, retailing for $999 and $1,199, respectively. The iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five colors, including Blue, Rose, Yellow, Green, and Black.

As for availability, the iPhone 15 series will be available for pre-order from Friday, September 15, 2023. The latest iPhones will become available from Friday, September 22, 2023.

Storage Price (USD) Price (GBP) Price (EUR) 128GB $899 £899 €1,099 256GB $999 £999 €1,229 512GB $1,199 £1,199 €1,479

iPhone 15 Plus The iPhone 15 Plus is larger than the standard iPhone 15. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the best and most affordable large iPhone you can get your hands on today. $899 at Apple

iPhone 15 Plus: Specifications

The new iPhone 15 Plus is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, the same SoC that powered the iPhone 14 Pro series of devices in 2022. The chip is based on the 4nm technology, and it offers improved performance and greater efficiency compared to the A15 Bionic chip. Apple doesn’t usually say the amount of memory its devices have, but we expect the standard iPhone 15 and the Plus models to come with 6GB of RAM.

The phone supports 5G (mmWave and sub-6Ghz) speeds, as well as LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC for Apple Pay payments. The device also comes with a USB Type-C (USB 2) port, a first on an iPhone, that’ll make it easier to charge the device and transfer files using cables that you might already have in your household.

The USB-C standard has been around for many years, and it’s been adopted on most iPads, accessories, and MacBooks. Most non-Apple devices come with it as a standard, including Android smartphones, Windows and Linux laptops, tablets, and more.

iPhone 15 Plus SoC Apple A16 Bionic Display 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR OLED, 60Hz RAM 6GB (Unconfirmed) Storage 128/256/512GB Battery 4323 mAh (Unconfirmed) Ports USB-C Operating System iOS 17 Front camera 12MP, f/1.9 Rear cameras Primary: 48MP, f/1.6, 26mm, sensor-shift OIS | Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120-degree FoV Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 in (160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm) Colors Blue, Rose, Yellow, Green, Black Weight 7.09 oz (201 g) Charging 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W (Qi wireless) IP Rating IP68

Design

Close

The design of the latest iPhone 15 series remained mostly identical to the iPhone 14 series, and it’s fair to say the changes are minimal at best. The iPhone 15 Plus has the same shape and similar size as the iPhone 14 Plus, and the only noticeable difference between the two devices are the colors. The sides remained flat, and they’re just as sharp as the previous iPhone 14 series of devices.

The overall design has remained the same in 2023, and the iPhone 15 Plus looks and feels very similar. While some people might be disappointed by the lack of changes, it’s worth noting that Apple rarely changes its design, and instead, it often opts for minor improvements. Contrary to the rumors, Apple also kept the alert slider on both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones, but the company did replace it with a new Action Button for the iPhone 15 Pro series of devices.

The iPhone 15 Plus feels more refined, and it has nearly identical dimensions to its predecessor. The 15 Plus weighs 201 grams (2 grams less than the 14 Plus), and it’s slightly narrower and 0.1mm taller than last year’s model.

Display

The new iPhone 15 Plus comes with the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel as its predecessor, but Apple finally, after so many years, removed the notch. The iPhone 15 Plus now features the same Dynamic Island as the iPhone 14 Pro and the latest iPhone 15 Pro series of devices, giving the phone a fresh new look and a slightly more useful display.

Apple is still not giving the iPhone 15 Plus the fast Pro Motion 120Hz refresh rate treatment, and the device is still sporting a 60Hz panel. The Always-on Display (AoD) is also still limited to the Pro flagships, and users won’t be able to use the feature on the standard iPhone 15 or the larger iPhone 15 Plus smartphones.

During the event, Apple said that the new iPhone will have a new display. The changes to the display include a brighter panel, which will have up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. It’ll continue supporting HDR10 and Dolby Vision. This means that movies, videos, and games will look more enjoyable and provide an even better experience while consuming content or playing games.

Camera

Similar to the iPhone 14 Plus, the new iPhone 15 Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup. The primary sensor contains a 48MP sensor with f/1.6 aperture with sensor-shift OIS and autofocus. The secondary sensor is a 12MP ultrawide with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degrees field of view. The selfie camera has remained the same at 12MP and f/1.9.

Apple made some rather significant changes to the camera software, and as a result, the new iPhone 15 can provide 2x zoom by combining the primary and ultrawide camera. Apple claims the results should provide a telephoto-quality experience without any loss to the quality, providing users additional zoom levels – 0.5x, 1x, and 2x. We’ll have to take the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus through their paces to see the results for ourselves, but Apple’s claims do sound impressive.

Apple also says the iPhone 15’s dual camera setup will provide sharper and more detailed portraits. Low-light performance has also received significant enhancements, and the iPhone 15 will be able to automatically detect when the user wants to take a portrait of an object – without having to switch to Portrait mode manually.

Battery

The iPhone 14 Plus had a decent battery life, and the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to do even better. The phone sports the new A16 Bionic SoC from Apple, the same chip that we saw in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro series. It’s built on the 4nm process, and it’s efficient and provides additional performance gains to improve the gaming and multitasking experience.

When it comes to the battery life, Apple says it should be slightly better than last year’s flagship. Apple doesn’t usually share the mAh capacity, but we already know that last year’s 14 Plus had a 4,323 mAh cell, and given the size and dimensions, we could be looking at a similar cell inside the 15 Plus.

Charging-wise, the new phone will be able to go from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. MagSafe is still here, and the phone will support 15W wireless charging. Qi-wireless charging is also supported at a limited 7.5W speed.

FAQ

Q: What's in the box?

Apple provides the phone itself, the documentation, and a 3ft (1m) long USB-C to USB-C charging cable. There’s no SIM ejector tool (since the phone lacks a SIM card slot in the US), and no power adapter.