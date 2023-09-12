Key Takeaways Apple has officially released the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at their Wonderlust special event, featuring a frosted glass back and a larger screen size.

The camera has received a significant upgrade, with a 48MP main camera and improvements to the Portrait mode.

The new iPhones feature the A16 Bionic chip, bigger batteries, and a USB-C port for charging, with prices starting at $799 for the base model.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are officially here! Today, at the Wonderlust special event, Apple officially unveiled the new iPhone 15 series. Similar to the iPhone 14 series, there's no 'mini' iPhone this time around. Instead, we get a standard iPhone 15 model and a big model dubbed iPhone 15 Plus.

Taking a look at the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, you'll notice that the back design is pretty much the same as the previous model. They still have two cameras arranged diagonally on the back, but there's a difference in the texture of the glass. Unlike the glossy finish on the previous non-Pro models, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus now have a frosted glass back.

There are changes on the front as well. The notch is no longer there, and the non-Pro models now support the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, which we first saw on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. In terms of screen size, though, the iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch display, and the Plus version has a larger 6.7-inch screen — the same as last year. The screen is protected by the Ceramic Shield and supports features like 1600 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision playback.

The camera has also got a major boost. In the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, there's now a 48MP main camera, which is a big jump from the 12MP camera in the older version. This new camera sensor — which is the same sensor as the primary sensor of the iPhone 14 Pro — is a quad-pixel sensor that defaults to 24MP high-resolution shots now. Plus, you can now take 2x zoom photos with these phones. The 2x telephoto lens can also be used in videos. And Apple has made improvements to the Portrait mode on these new models.

Taking a look at the internals, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus feature Apple's A16 Bionic chip, the same chipset we saw first on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year. It features a 5-core CPU with 50% more memory bandwidth and a 16-core neural engine for on-device machine learning. Apple says the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus feature bigger batteries but didn't go into exact details of the capacity. Another big internal hardware upgrade is the new Ultra Wide Band chipset, which brings more precise Find My features.

And yes, the new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus feature a USB-C port on the bottom, which means you can finally use the same cable to charge your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple has also upgraded the AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C port, and you can even use your iPhone 15 to charge your AirPods Pro 2 when it is low on battery.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Pricing and availability

The new iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the base model with 128GB storage, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 for the same amount of storage. Both iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be available in a total of five colorways: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. They will be available for pre-order on September 15, 2023, at 5 AM PDT (8 AM ET), with general availability from September 22, 2023.