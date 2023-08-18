Key Takeaways Apple is set to introduce the iPhone 15 series next month, with a key highlight being the shift from Lightning to USB-C ports.

A new report suggests that the iPhone 15 models will support charging speeds of up to 35W, offering up to 30% faster charging.

While this may not match the charging speeds of some Android smartphones, it is still exciting to see Apple prioritize faster charging in the upcoming iPhones.

Apple looks all set to introduce the iPhone 15 series next month. A key highlight of the upcoming iPhone lineup is the shift from the Lightning port to the USB-C port, and while we have already learned a lot about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series already, a new report from 9to5Mac claims that Apple is also poised to increase the charging speeds for these upcoming models.

According to the report, "at least some" of the ‌iPhone 15‌ models will support charging speeds of up to 35W. By comparison, the existing iPhone 14 Pro models offer fast charging at up to 27W, while the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are limited to 20W. If the report holds true, the newer iPhone models will support up to 30% faster speed, reducing the time required for charging. Currently, charging the iPhone 14 Pro Max from 0 to 100% takes approximately two hours.

While this speed may fall short of the charging speeds found in some of the best Android smartphones, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it's still exciting to see Apple's decision to increase charging speeds in the upcoming iPhones. Apple already offers a 35W dual USB-C port charging adapter, which would be capable of charging the new iPhones at full speed. Alternatively, users could also take advantage of the best GaN chargers available in the market today.

The question remains whether the faster charging capability will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models or not. Earlier this month, we learned that the iPhone 15's USB-C port might support Thunderbolt for high-speed data transfers. Other rumored features of the iPhone 15 Pro series include reduced display bezels, a sturdier titanium construction, an Action Button, a periscope zoom lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and more.

Thankfully, the wait won't be long as Apple's unveiling of the iPhone 15 series is just around the corner. In case you want to know more about Apple's September event, be sure to explore our comprehensive guide outlining what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 15 launch event.