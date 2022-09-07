iPhone 14 is finally here and stated below is everything you need to know about the $799 smartphone!

It's that time again when new iPhone models make their way to market, but 2022 sees a slight modification to the lineup. At its Far Out Event on September 7, 2022, Apple took the wraps off of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the new default iPhone alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It's great to see the confirmed hardware after months of speculation, and in this article, we've crammed all the details you need to know about iPhone 14. So, let's dig in!

Apple iPhone 14: Pricing and Availability

iPhone 14 will retail for $799, with no price reduction when compared to iPhone 13. The decision isn't shocking and is in line with several rumors that were swirling the scene. If you plan to upgrade to iPhone 14, pre-orders will go live on Friday, i.e., September 9, 2022, with retail availability and deliveries starting from September 16, 2022.

Storage Price 128GB $799 256GB $899 512GB $1099

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 joins the market as the smartphone to pick if you want high-tier performance, great cameras, and battery life that will carry you through a day of use. View at Apple

Apple iPhone 14: Colors

As has been a trend since the launch of the iPhone XR, iPhone 14 will feature a set of fun color options for users to pick and use. Rumors hinted at Purple being reintroduced with this generation, and they seem to have come full circle. iPhone 14 will be available in Black, White, Red, Blue, and Purple at launch.

We expect another mid-cycle color introduction for iPhone 14, so keep your eyes peeled for an update. But until then, what color would you like Apple to bring back or introduce? Let us know with a comment below.

Apple iPhone 14: Technical Specifications

Specification Apple iPhone 14 Build Aluminum Frame

Ceramic Shield for Display protection Dimensions & Weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm

172 grams Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with ProMotion

60Hz Refresh Rate

2532 x 1170 Resolution

800 nits max brightness (typical)

1200 nits max brightness (HDR) SoC Apple A15 SoC 2x performance cores

4x power efficiency cores

5nm process node

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Memory & Storage Memory: TBD Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery & Charging TBD mAh Li-ion Cell

15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe

7.5W Qi Wireless Charging

50% charge in up to 30 minutes with 20W USB-C Adapter Security Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition) Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP, f/1.5 with Sensor-Shift OIS

Secondary: 12MP, f/2.4 Ultra-wide Angle with 2x Optical Zoom Out Front Camera(s) 12MP, f/1.9 with autofocus Port(s) Lightning Port Audio Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+) Connectivity 5G: Sub 6GHz mmWave (for USA only)

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.3 Software iOS 16 Others IP68

Colors: Black, White, Blue, Red, and Purple

Apple iPhone 14: Design

If you place an iPhone 14 next to iPhone 13, there's a chance you might not be able to differentiate between the two devices. The situation arises because the look and feel of the phone are by and large unchanged. Design-wise the only differences this year are the new color options.

The squared-edge glass-sandwich build continues its march for a third straight year. The aluminum sides maintain a contrasting shade to the pastel and glossy back panels. The front remains flat, protected by Ceramic Shield, and sports the smaller notch introduced with the iPhone 13 series. The IP68 rating is also maintained, protecting against water ingress up to 6 meters depth for 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone 14: Display

We mentioned above, the display on iPhone 14 remains flat, features Ceramic Shield, and has the same smaller notch introduced with iPhone 13. Alongside those aspects, it also maintains the 6.1-inch size, 60Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1200 nits. It's effectively the same panel we saw last year.

It's a shame iPhone 14 doesn't feature ProMotion technology and also misses out on the pill designa and Dynamic Island functionality featured on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 14: Processor, RAM, and Storage

Over the years, we've become accustomed to seeing an internal refresh whenever a new iPhone model launches, but it seems for 2022, Apple has decided to turn down the fast approach of its silicon teams. Out of the four models launched today, only the Pro variant features an improved A16 Bionic, whereas iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus ship with last year's A15 processor — albiet the more powerful one found in iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Rumors also indicate there's more RAM on board, but it isn't confirmed. We will update this piece with details that arise after devices make their way into the hands of reviewers and other testers. Lastly, storage variants remain the same — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Apple iPhone 14: Camera

For 2022, it seems Apple is reserving most of its latest hardware chops for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The base iPhone 14 will continue to ship with the 12MP dual camera system introduced on iPhone 13 series. Although, the primary camera here is upgraded to the larger 12MP sensor found on iPhone 13 Pro. It even features the faster f/1.5 aperture. The change means users will notice better low-light performance and possibly more bokeh in images.

The switch to an improved A15 Bionic SoC also means iPhone 14 users will now be able to access new image processing frameworks. Apple also spoke about a new pipeline it calls Photonic Engine which helps improve image quality in mid to low light situations. But like we said, Apple is reserving "most" of its latest chops for the Pro models. Fortunately the change to the front camera is present on all new models.

iPhone 14 series features a new front camera, which comes with 12MP sensor that has a faster aperture of f/1.9 and supports autofocus. The improved aperture will allow users to capture brighter images, while autofocus will help ensure better clarity and well-focused shots.

Among other improvements, iPhone 14 can now also record Cinematic Mode footage in 4K 30 frames per second. iPhone 13 was limited to 1080p and 30 frames. There's even a new steady video recording mode that Apple calls Action mode. It effectively crops into the scene to ensure the primary subject stays in focus with wobbles rarely making it through to the end product.

Apple iPhone 14: Battery

iPhone 13 introduced a slight increase in thickness and a subsequent bump in battery capacity. But the impact of the change was significant. Now, although iPhone 14 doesn't introduce any change in dimensions it does feature a slight increase in battery life.

Apple claims the device will provide an hour more of video playback before running dry. If you own an iPhone 12 it means iPhone 14 will last about 3.5 hours longer.

Charging speeds remain the same, with a claim of 50% charge in 30 minutes via a 20W brick. MagSafe-based charging also remains maxed at 15W, while Qi Wireless Charging maintains its 7.5W support.

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 joins the market as the smartphone to pick if you want a high-tier of performance, great cameras, and battery life that will last you through a day of use with ease. View at Apple

What are your thoughts on iPhone 14? Do you think it's worth the asking price, or will you look to purchase iPhone 13 or maybe iPhone 13 Pro at a discount?