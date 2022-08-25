iPhone 14 series launch on September 7: everything we know so far

It's official: Apple's 'Far Out' event will take place on Wednesday, September 7 at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET), where it will reveal new hardware products. The iPhone 14 series will likely be the main attraction, while Apple could also announce Apple Watch Series 8 and new iPad models along with it.

A lot of leaks, rumors, and news about the iPhone 14 series have appeared online in the last few months. You can find all the iPhone 14-related information, including its expected release date, pricing, design, and specs, here in one place. We'll also be constantly updating this article till the launch date, so make sure to check back and stay up to date with all the latest Apple news.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

iPhone 14 Series: Models and Sizes

Apple is expected to introduce four iPhone 14 models at the September event. We're expecting to see a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's worth noting that there will be no 5.4-inch iPhone 14 mini this year.

The mini iPhone series has just not worked out for Apple, with the sales of both iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini quite underwhelming. It seems that the company has now decided to drop the 5.4-inch variant, and launch the upcoming new iPhone models in two display configurations, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, only. The 6.7-inch 14 Max would provide a large screen iPhone experience without the premium price of the Pro model.

iPhone 14 - 6.1-inch

iPhone 14 Max - 6.7-inch

iPhone 14 Pro - 6.1-inch

iPhone 14 Pro Max - 6.7-inch

Design

Design is reportedly one of the areas where the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get significant upgrades. Apple will reportedly get rid of the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models and would ship the smartphones with a 'pill+punch-hole' shaped cutout up top. Display analyst Ross Young beliefs that a pill-shaped cutout would house the Face ID infrared camera and the front selfie camera, while the circular cutout will host a Face ID dot projector.

On the other hand, both the iPhone 14 base models will likely miss out on the new design and keep a similar outlook as the currently available iPhone 13. Another upgrade that will likely remain exclusive to the Pro models is the use of a new (and tougher) titanium chassis. The non-Pro models are expected to feature the same aluminum chassis as the last gen.

Leaked iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max schematics have also revealed that these devices will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 13 Pro models, thanks to a larger battery. They'll also feature more prominent camera bumps on the rear — to make room for the new 48MP main camera sensor.

Talking about the colors, past reports suggest that the iPhone 14 will be available in green, purple, blue, black, white, and red, while the iPhone 14 Pro will come in green, purple, silver, gold, and graphite. If the reports turn out to be true, it will be the first time a Pro model iPhone model will be available in purple color.

Display

iPhone 13 Pro is the first iPhone to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. In theory, Apple should introduce this feature across the entire iPhone lineup this year, as it has done with so many features in the past. However, it seems like this won't be the case, and the base model iPhones will stick with the 60Hz LTPS display.

On the other hand, Pro models will continue to use the 120Hz ProMotion display technology. Recently, Ross Young reported that Apple will likely use Samsung-manufactured LTPO displays for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. LTPO displays, as we all have come to know, are capable of dropping down to a 1Hz refresh rate allowing for features such as always-on mode.

Talking about the always-on mode, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new feature would finally debut with the Pro model iPhones this year. We also heard rumors that it could work similarly to the Apple Watch, taking advantage of the high refresh rate display that could make it more efficient, as the display could be set to a low-refresh (1-10 Hz) rate when not in use to conserve battery.

Moreover, the fourth beta release of iOS 16 included some new wallpapers that supported "Sleep" mode. Triggering this mode would show a much darker version of the wallpaper, implying that Apple is planning to add the new always-on mode to the iPhone 14 series.

Similarly, the fourth beta of Xcode 14 also showed off the always-on mode in SwiftUI Preview, another indication that the feature is on the way. The feature was, however, removed with the release of the fifth betas. It remains to be seen if Apple actually brings the high-anticipated feature to the Pro models iPhones this year.

Camera Improvements

Apple has been using 12MP on its iPhones for quite some time now. Though this might still be the case with base-model iPhone 14 and 14 Max — sorry, no new camera sensor on the cheaper models — some reports suggest that Apple will bless the iPhone 14 Pro models with a new 48MP main sensor.

While Apple will still be binning images down to 12MP, using the 48MP sensor means images from the new Pro model iPhones will look much sharper. Kuo also says that the 48MP sensor could enable the iPhone to support 8K video. There are also rumors that Apple will upgrade the current telephoto camera sensor from a 6-element lens to a 7-element lens to improve portrait images.

Unlike the 48MP camera sensor, which will be exclusive to the Pro models, all iPhone 14 models are expected to feature an upgraded selfie camera with a wider f/1.9 aperture and improved autofocus capabilities. The wider aperture would allow for which would allow for sharper, crisper photos and improved depth of field.

Specs

Every year, Apple launches new iPhones with an updated A-series chip. However, this year it seems that only the Pro models will get the new A16 Bionic chipset. The non-Pro iPhone 14 and 14 Max will likely stick with the same A15 Bionic chip found in the last year's iPhones. However, Ming-Chi Kuo reports the A16 chip will only be a minor upgrade over the A15. It will be built on the same 5nm node process architecture as the last generation, limiting improvements.

Additionally, Kuo predicts that all new models will come with 6GB of RAM, something Apple doesn't typically advertise for its phones. This is the first time base models will come with the same 6GB of memory (albeit slightly slower) as the Pro models. On the whole, this would be an upgrade for the lower-end iPhones.

Pricing

Model Price iPhone 14 $799 iPhone 14 Max $899 iPhone 14 Pro $1099 iPhone 14 Pro Max $1199

Global inflation and rising supply chain costs have driven up the price of most things in recent months, and the case for iPhone 14 seems to be similar. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes the price of all the iPhone 14 models could go up by as much as $100, while Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the average selling price of only the iPhone 14 Pro models will increase by about 10-15%.

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099 in the United States. If Apple increases the price of the base models by $100, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would retail for $1,099 and $1,199, respectively, making them the costliest base-model iPhones to date. On the other hand, the price of the base model, the iPhone 14, is expected to remain the same at $799.

Release Date

Apple has announced that it will be hosting a special event on September 7 at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) to officially announce the new iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Pro. Apple is teasing the event with the tagline: "Far out."

This in-person event will take place in Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus, Cupertino, California, and will be attended by select media personnel and guests. As with previous Apple events, this event will be streamed live on YouTube and the Apple Event website.

This concludes our preview roundup of the iPhone 14 series. Make sure to follow us on our social media handles — Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram — and check our website on the event day to stay up to date with all the latest happenings.

Are you excited about Apple’s September 7 event? What are your expectations from the iPhone 14 lineup? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below!