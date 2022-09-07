We've got all the information you need to know about the iPhone 14 Pro: specs, price, features, and more!

At its Far Out event today, Apple officially launched the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Pro is the company's newest pro-smartphone with its high-end price and premium features. For those looking for a new iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro proves to be a worthy choice thanks to the new pill-shaped notch, always-on display mode, first-ever 48MP primary camera on an iPhone, A16 Bionic chipset, and a lot more.

Along with iPhone 14 Pro, Apple also introduced iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, Apple Watch Series 8, and the brand new Apple Watch Ultra. In this article, we take a closer look at the iPhone 14 Pro.

Price and Availability

The iPhone 14 Pro will be available to pre-order from September 9, 2022, with in-store availability and deliveries happening a week later, i.e., from the 16th. The iPhone 14 Pro has been priced at $999 for the base 128GB model. Despite rumors, Apple has not increased the price of the base Pro model. Here are the prices of all the iPhone 14 Pro storage variants:

Storage Price 128GB $999 256GB $1,099 512GB $1,199 1TB $1,499

iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro is the latest premium smartphone from the brand. It features a new pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' notch, 48MP primary camera sensors, an A16 Bionic chipset, and much more.

Colors

In contrast to standard models, Pro models always come in subtle, minimal colors that look professional. And it's the same case with iPhone 14 Pro. Rumors hinted that iPhone 14 Pro would be available in a new Purple color, and they seem to have come full circle. The iPhone 14 Pro will be available in four colors, namely space black, silver, gold, and deep purple, at launch.

Similar to last year, we expect Apple to launch a new color variant of the iPhone 14 Pro, but it's not expected to launch before the Spring of next year. But until then, what color would you like Apple to bring back or introduce? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Specifications

Category iPhone 14 Pro Build Glass front and back

“Ceramic Shield” protection

Stainless-steel metal frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85 mm

0.30-inch thick

206 grams Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR OLED Display Features 2532x1170-pixel resolution

120Hz refresh rate

True tone

HDR10+

2000 nits peak brightness

Ceramic Shield Processor Apple A16 Bionic Processor Specs 6-core CPU

2x performance cores

4x power efficiency cores

4nm node architecture

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Memory & Storage Memory: 6GB RAM

6GB RAM Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB No SD Card Slot Rear Cameras Primary: 48 MP, f/1.78, wide, OIS, HDR

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 140-degree FoV, HDR

Telephoto: 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

LiDAR scanner Front Camera 12 MP, f/1.9, HDR Video Modes 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps Security Face ID, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports Lightning Port, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack IP IP68 Battery NA mAh Wired Charging 23W Wireless Charging 15W MagSafe wireless charging

10W Qi wireless charging Operating System iOS 16 Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Announcement date 7 September 2022 Release date 16 September 2022 Starting Price $999

Design

Moving onto the design of the smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro features a similar look to the last year's iPhone 13 Pro. The flat-edge glass-sandwich design is here to stay. It also offers the same surgical-grade stainless steel and Ceramic Shield protective glass on the front and the back as found on the previous generation Pro model.

Looking at the rear, it's evident that the camera sensors have grown in size, and so has the phone's thickness. Apple is continuing with the same premium-looking textured finish it first introduced with the iPhone 11 Pro on the new Pro model. Other features of the iPhone 14 Pro include the IP68 dust and water resistance, protecting against water ingress to 6 meters depth for up to 30 minutes.

While the exterior of the iPhone 14 Pro has mostly remained the same, the front has undergone significant changes. As expected, Apple has gotten rid of the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro, and the smartphone ships with a ‘Dynamic Island’ notch up top. The new pill-shaped notch enables new ways to interact with iPhone, according to Apple.

It adapts to the software in real time and shows important alerts, notifications, and activities. It maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. For example, you can see and control background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer with the Dynamic Island.

Display

The iPhone 14 Pro features a flat 6.1-inch OLED display that boasts 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate technology and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Thanks to the new pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' notch, the iPhone 14 Pro boasts more screen-to-body ratio compared to the standard models.

While it may seem that it is the same panel we saw last year, there are big changes under-the-hood. Apple is using an LTPO panel on the new iPhone 14 Pro. LTPO displays, as we all have come to know, are capable of dropping down to a 1Hz refresh rate allowing for features such as always-on mode. And yes, Apple has finally added an always-on display mode to the Pro model iPhone this year.

Always-On Mode

In a similar fashion to how many new Android phones can display information when they are inactive, Apple has added this highly-requested feature to the iPhone this year. When the always-on mode is enabled, users can conveniently check the time, recent notifications, and battery levels without waking up the display. It integrates directly with the iOS 16’s Lock Screen and shows important information when the screen is inactive. Even Live Activities are available at a glance.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

Unlike the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, which are powered by last year's A15 Bionic processor, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature Apple's new A16 Bionic chipset. The A16 Bionic is based on the newer 4nm node architecture (A15 Bionic found on iPhone 14 and 14 Plus is based on 5nm) and offers major improvements in all the departments.

It has a 6-core CPU (two performance cores and four power-efficiency cores) that offers up to 40% better performance. Handling the graphics is the new 5-core GPU that promises 50% improvement in graphics performance. It comes with a new 16-core Neural Engine that can perform nearly 17 trillion operations per second, resulting in better AI and ML capabilities. Apple says the A16 Bionic delivers best-in-class performance and energy savings.

Coming to the RAM, iPhone 14 Pro features 6GB RAM, which is the same amount of RAM available in the iPhone 13 Pro models. Storage variants also remain the same as last year. The iPhone 14 Pro is available in four options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Camera

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with major upgrades in the camera department. A 48MP primary sensor replaces the 12MP sensor that the company had been using on its iPhones for quite some time. Like every other smartphone with 48MP (or higher) camera sensor out there, Apple makes use of the pixel binning technology on the iPhone 14 Pro to accommodate for the smaller pixel size and larger lens size.

Apple says that the iPhone 14 Pro comes with next-generation computational photography engine that offers a multifold leap in low-light performance. The new Photonic Engine enables this dramatic increase in quality by applying Deep Fusion earlier in the imaging process to deliver extraordinary detail, and preserve subtle textures, provide better color, and maintain more information in a photo.

In addition to featuring a better primary camera, the iPhone 14 Pro also comes with improved telephoto and ultra-wide sensors. The telephoto lens has been upgraded from a 6-element lens to a 7-element lens allowing for better portrait mode shots. On the other hand, the ultra-wide sensor now comes with improved low-light performance, thanks to the new sensor with larger pixels that let in more light.

Battery

Gone are the days when iPhone users needed to carry chargers in their bags or pockets. Most modern iPhones, especially the Pro models, offer excellent battery life despite featuring 120Hz refresh rate display. Apple says that the iPhone 14 Pro takes it even up a notch. While the company hasn't detailed the exact battery size, Apple says the iPhone 14 Pro should offer an all-day battery life.

Similar to last year's premium model, the iPhone 14 Pro also offers 23W fast wired charging. Apple claims the iPhone 14 Pro can charge from 0-50 percent in about 30 minutes. Unfortunately, it still charges via the lightning port — Apple will likely take another year before moving to USB-C.

As for the wireless charging, the iPhone 14 Pro is MagSafe compatible. However, there are no speed improvements and the 14 Pro charges at the same wireless charging speed of 15W (7.5W with Qi-certified units). It's also worth noting that there is no support for reverse wireless charging as well — something that most competitor Android flagship smartphones offer.

On the whole, iPhone 14 Pro feels like a major upgrade over the iPhone 13 Pro. With the new pill-shaped notch, 48MP camera sensor, better battery life, and a class-leading chipset, the iPhone 14 Pro will sell like hotcakes when available next week. Nonetheless, if you're unsure about upgrading to the new iPhones, make sure you stay tuned to Pocketnow to check out how the new iPhone model performs in real life.