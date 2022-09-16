Apple's latest and greatest smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are now available for purchase. While we have already drawn a comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, in this article, we compare the two high-end Pro models from OnePlus and Apple. So without further ado, let's take a closer look at the iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro to see which smartphone deserves a place in your pocket.

Technical Specifications

Smartphone iPhone 14 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro Operating System iOS 16 OxygenOS 12.1 (Android 12) Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85 mm 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm Weight 206 grams 197g Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR OLED 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED Display Features 2532x1170-pixel resolution

ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate (Adaptive)

True tone

HDR10+

2000 nits peak brightness

Ceramic Shield 1440 x 3216-pixel resolution

Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate (1Hz~120Hz)

1300 nits peak brightness

HDR10+

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Apple A16 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 6GB 8GB or 12GB (LPDDR5) Internal Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB Expandable Storage No No Rear Camera Primary: 48 MP, f/1.78, wide, OIS, HDR

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 140-degree FoV, HDR

Telephoto: 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

LiDAR scanner Primary: 48 MP, f/1.8, wide, 1.12µm Pixel Size

Ultra-Wide: 50 MP f/2.2, 150-degree FOV

Telephoto: 8 MP, f/2.4, 3.3x optical zoom Front Camera 12 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Auto-focus, OIS 32 MP, f/2.2, Auto-HDR Battery NA 5000 mAh Charging 23W Wired Charging

15W MagSafe wireless charging

10W Qi wireless charging 80W Wired Charging (65W in North America)

50W Wireless Charging (AirVOOC)

Reverse Wireless Charging Security Face ID, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports Lightning Port, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack USB-C, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack Water Resistance IP68 IP68 Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest Price $999 $859 $780

Design

Starting our comparison with the design, you'll notice that the back of the iPhone 14 Pro doesn't look a lot different compared to its predecessor. There are no changes to the square-edge design, and the smartphone still comes with the same stainless-steel rails and ceramic shield protection on both front and back. Among the changes, however, are some new colors and a 48MP primary sensor (more on that later).

When we change our focus to the front, though, it's a completely different story. The iPhone 14 Pro is the company's first smartphone without a notch, instead sporting a 'Dynamic Island' up top. With the new pill-shaped notch, users can interact with their iPhone 14 Pro in new ways. You can check alerts, notifications, live activities, and do much more using the Dynamic Island notch.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a design that is similar to the Samsung Galaxy flagships. OnePlus has created a camera array that blends into the side metal frame of the smartphone. Unlike the iPhone 14 Pro, which has a flat back, the back of the OnePlus 10 Pro is curved, making it easier to hold in hand. Talking about the build of the OnePlus 10 Pro, it's worth noting that the company has used the Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. However, the back panel still uses Gorilla Glass 5.

A major difference between the two smartphones is that the OnePlus 10 Pro is much larger than the iPhone 14 Pro. The 10 Pro is almost 10% wider and 1mm thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro. This is, however, due to the larger 6.7-inch display of the smartphone. It's worth noting that despite being bigger in size, the OnePlus 10 Pro weighs about 10 grams lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro.

So, if you're in the market for a smartphone that features a big screen and weighs less than 200 grams, the OnePlus 10 Pro seems like the better choice. Nonetheless, the iPhone 14 Pro also feels solid in hand and provides a quite premium experience.

Display

On the display side, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch hole-punch display. In comparison, iPhone 14 Pro features a much smaller 6.1-inch panel. Despite the Dynamic Island notch on iPhone 14 Pro, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a higher screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent, even with a larger chin.

Both smartphones feature display panels with great contrast ratios, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and high resolution. Since the panel can now go as low as 1Hz, Apple has finally added the always-on mode to the iPhone 14 Pro. In contrast, OnePlus smartphones, including the OnePlus 10 Pro, have had this feature for quite some time.

And while we are talking about contrasting things, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a curved display, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro has a flat panel. Though the OnePlus 10 Pro's display is extremely impressive, I find flat panels more convenient and easier to use.

However, one key area where the OnePlus 10 Pro loses to the iPhone 14 Pro is outdoor visibility. The iPhone 14 Pro features a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, making it easier to see outdoors. The display of the OnePlus 10 Pro, however, is somewhat difficult to see under direct sunlight due to its low peak brightness of only 1300 nits.

Processor

In the last few years, Apple has led the chipset race, and the A16 Bionic chipset found on iPhone 14 Pro further widens the gap between the Cupertino giant and its competitors. Apple is promising up to 40 percent better CPU performance compared to its Android counterparts, and the GPU has also improved from the last time. With the new 16-core Neural Engine, the A16 Bionic can perform nearly 17 trillion operations per second, resulting in better AI and ML capabilities.

The OnePlus 10 Pro ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Though it isn't as powerful as the OnePlus 10T's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the chipset is still one of the best terms of performance. To keep the engine running cool, the OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with a five-layer 3D Passive Cooling System.

Rest assured, you won't notice much of a difference between the iPhone 14 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro's performance in day-to-day usage, and both smartphones will be able to handle any task you throw at them with ease. There is, however, the possibility that it will affect the longevity and life of the device. Apple regularly updates its smartphones, so if you plan to use your new smartphone for 3-4 years, the iPhone 14 Pro seems like a good choice.

Camera

With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has finally caught up with its Android competitors as the smartphone now comes with a 48MP sensor (the previous few generations featured a 12MP sensor). It also features a better ultra-wide and telephoto lens than the last generation. Apple promises a multifold leap in low-light and day-to-day camera performance, thanks to the new sensors and the next-generation computational photography engine.

In any case, we will not solely base our decision on price and specifications. We'll soon be going hands-on with the iPhone 14 Pro to check out its camera and new features, so stay tuned!

Unlike the OnePlus flagships of the past, the OnePlus 10 Pro's camera system particularly impressed us. The Hasselblad partnership seems to have finally come to fruition as the color science and the overall image output of the OnePlus 10 Pro is on par with other Android flagships.

"Guys, I know it took eight years, but we finally get great photos from a OnePlus phone," said Jaime Rivera in the review of the OnePlus 10 Pro. To learn more about the OnePlus 10 Pro's camera performance, do check out our review embedded above.

Battery

Finally, onto the battery segment. While we don't know the exact 'mAh' of the iPhone 14 Pro's battery, it should offer a similar experience as the iPhone 13 Pro. There’s a chance that the battery may be ever so slightly better, thanks to the A16 Bionic chipset, but it’s too early to tell, and we’ll have to conduct more tests.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro's battery experience has been a little inconsistent. The smartphone's 5,000 mAh battery should be fine for a normal day of use, but you still to be cautious with your usage, otherwise, you may end up killing the battery before the day ends.

The story is different when it comes to charging — this is an area where it's almost become impossible to beat OnePlus. The OnePlus 10 Pro features 65W SuperVOOC wired fast charging in North America and 80W SuperVOOC charging in other regions. The company claims it can charge the OnePlus 10 Pro from 0-100% in just about 34 minutes.

It also features faster 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. You can even charge your Qi-compatible accessory by just placing it on the back of the OnePlus 10 Pro, thanks to its reverse wireless charging feature. This feature is not available on the iPhone 14 Pro.

