iPhone 14 Pro variants to feature 8GB RAM and a 48MP camera

It seems that iPhone 14 information just keeps on coming. The latest rumors suggest that we are getting significant improvements in the Pro variant, as these could arrive with more power under the hood and an improved primary camera sensor.

The latest rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be better than anything we have seen before. According to analyst Jeff Pu, the higher-end iPhone 14 models will be equipped with a triple-lens camera system that would include a primary 48MP Wide sensor, along with two 12MP cameras that would feature an Ultra-Wide and a Telephoto lens. This information matches previous suggestions made by well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, so we could say that there are better chances of seeing a new killer camera in the iPhone 14 Pro. In addition, this new camera would allow the new devices to support 8K video recording.

However, improvements don’t stop there, as Jeff Pu’s research note with Haitong International Securities suggests that the new iPhone 14 Pro models will also be more potent than the current iPhone 13 lineup. So yes, we are expecting to see next year’s iPhone lineup feature an improved chipset, but it seems that we may also get 8GB RAM under the hood of these devices, which is two more gigs than what we receive in the current iPhone 13 Pro models.

Still, there is some information that doesn’t seem to add up. For instance, Pu claims that the new iPhone 14 series will start with 64GB storage space, which would be a step back for Apple, considering that the iPhone 13 models start with 128GB storage. He also suggests that every iPhone 14 variant would feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, while there are other people in the industry claiming that only the Pro models would get 120Hz refresh rate displays and even a punch-hole display to replace the notch. So remember to take these and every other rumor with some salt.

Via: MacRumors