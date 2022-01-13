iPhone 14 Pro models rumored to feature not one, but two punch hole cutouts

After a three-month drought, 2022 iPhone rumors are starting to pick up again. Yesterday, we reported that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will come with an upgraded 48MP primary camera, up from 12MP on the current-gen iPhones. And now we've got some information about the display as well.

Last week, it was suggested that Apple will finally be getting rid of the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro and would ship the smartphone with a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout that would hose the camera and the Face ID sensors. Now, display analyst Ross Young has suggested that Apple will indeed be doing away with the notch in this year's iPhone. However, instead of having one pill-shaped cutout, the iPhones might come with two punch-hole cutouts: one pill-shaped and the other one normal circular shaped.

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible…The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei.

The pill-shaped cutout would house the Face ID infrared camera and the front selfie camera whereas the circular cutout will host a Face ID dot projector, according to Young. Ross Young has previously (correctly) suggested about the design of the new iPad mini with no Home Button and the ProMotion display on the 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. This design was first shared by the Twitter account ShrimpApplePro in September 2021. And now, Young has corroborated the design which means the iPhone 14 Pro models could indeed come with a 'pill + punch-hole' design.

But, the new design pill+hole punch will be limited to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max models. According to rumors, Apple will dump the 5.4-inch mini iPhone this year in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max model. However, the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will continue to have a notch according to rumors.

What are your thoughts on this design? Would you prefer iPhone 14 Pro models over standard iPhone 14 models if it came without a notch but two punch hole cutouts? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors