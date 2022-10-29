Upgrading to an iPhone 14 Pro means I have hardware that's two generations newer and the Pro branding. But what changes and improvements did I notice?

On September 7, 2022, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro, swapping the notch at the top for cutouts and bringing new camera hardware for the first time in eight years. Despite these improvements, the device maintains its starting price of $999, offering an experience you'd expect from a premium device.

I switched to the iPhone 14 Pro from an iPhone 12. The change meant I'm using a device that's not only two generations newer but also has the Pro branding, which brought many firsts for me, like a triple camera system and 120Hz on an iPhone. So through this one-month later review, I will focus on all the changes I've noticed with this device and state whether it's worth buying.

Many reviews have stated that upgrading from the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max is unnecessary, and my testing also deems that statement true. But, if you're using any other model, the upgrades here will add tremendous value.

Design: Similar Recipe, Different Feel

The iPhone 14 Pro features a similar recipe, one made popular by the iPhone 5 and reintroduced with the launch of the iPhone 12 series. Once again, the squared edges and flat display feel robust and evoke a feeling that the device is well-built when held in hand. The weight distribution of this generation is also better, as the device no longer feels top-heavy, an issue immediately noticeable on iPhone 13 Pro.

Coming from an iPhone 12, this is the first time I've used a smartphone with stainless steel and squared edges. And the first impression I had was that the iPhone 14 Pro digs into my hand a little more than the iPhone 12. The feeling might be because the device is heavier, and its frame uses a harder material. The softer aluminum felt nicer.

But overall, this device feels a lot nicer to use, mostly because of the finish on its back glass.

Apple's $1000 iPhone featured glossy back panels until the launch of the iPhone 11 Pro, which introduced a textured glass back—resulting in a matte finish. This paint job, or rather build, makes the back fingerprint resistant, an improvement over my iPhone 12. It'll also make a lot of difference if upgrading from an iPhone X or iPhone XS.

Coming to colors on iPhone 14 Pro, there are four options this year. Two new and two recycled ones. Deep Purple is the headlining shade of the two new, with Space Black replacing Graphite as the default dark option. The other two choices are Silver and Gold. I chose Space Black, and now I don't feel like switching to another phone that isn't this color.

When kept clean, the stainless steel frame has this piano-black look that glistens in the sun, and at night it's as deep as any shade of black. The matte black glass panel is a darker tone than the previously sold Graphite and complements the frame well.

My only sore point with this smartphone's design is its camera bump. The iPhone 12 sat fairly flat on a table, and adding a case to it ensured there was no rocking. With the iPhone 14 Pro, the device is always askew when placed down—even with a case.

As I wrote in the intro to this piece, there's no notch this year, and replacing it is Dynamic Island, which is more of an upgrade, even with its caveats, and we'll explore this in the section to follow.

Takeaways

The stainless steel frame might feel uncomfortable for some.

Its matte glass back is a significant upgrade for those coming from a glossy-backed iPhone.

The device feels robust and handles drops like a champ.

Ceramic Shield on the front does a great job keeping scratches—and even cracks—at bay.

Display: Bright and Dynamic

Hands down, Apple ships some of the best smartphone displays, and this year, the iPhone 14 Pro takes a few steps further with meaningful upgrades. It's still a 6.1-inch panel under Apple's Super Retina XDR branding and features ProMotion and LTPO technology. But this year, its adaptive refresh rate goes down to 1Hz—enabling Apple's take on always-on display—and peak brightness hits 2000 nits when outdoors. There's also the headline-making Dynamic Island—an amalgamation of software and hardware.

I feel the improvement in display brightness is one that's overshadowed by other changes on iPhone 14 Pro. Now, every iPhone until the iPhone 13 Pro only hits a peak brightness of 625 nits (iPhone X, XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 12) or 800 nits (iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13).

With iPhone 14 Pro, users will have access to a screen that hits 1000 nits in normal use and doubles it when outdoors. It's this generation's most underrated yet the most effective upgrade. Also, unless you're letting your iPhone get battered by sunlight, it'll maintain those brightness levels without a hitch.

The Dynamic Island, what can I say about it? When I began writing this review, my words revolved around how it's a feature that needs work but doesn't need work because while it worked well, it didn't do much apart from working with system functions—calls, timers, music player, and more. Since then, iOS 16.1 has made it into public hands, and so have Live Activities. A component key to Dynamic Island and its use cases.

I touched upon how the island improves my favorite iOS feature in an article, and after using it, my initial impressions were quite accurate. It combines the older instances in Apple's software with the newer ones like Live Activities. You will see phone calls, navigation, screen recording, and others all have new animations that are more interactive and detail-rich.

Apps like FotMob now show live soccer game scores, and Flighty displays essential details about your plane trip, like when it'll depart, the gates it's at, seat number, and more.

It isn't without its cons, as the hardware sits lower on screen, meaning 21:9 content now has a small portion taken out of it, but I'm glad to report the "correct" 16:9 aspect ratio video remains safe.

iOS 16.1 also lets you play around more with Dynamic Island by making activities appear or disappear with swipes, but come on, Apple, let us change the tap and long press interaction. I prefer to tap to expand Dynamic Island and long press to enter an app.

Lastly, when it comes to Always-On Display on iPhone, the feature has seen polarising viewpoints. I feel it's a decent implementation. The all-screen output is great for details. It updates information as things change, and if you're someone who keeps their iPhone on a wireless charging stand, it's a great way to stay on top of notifications. Now, it is a battery hog, but with iOS 16.1, I'm seeing better battery life even with the feature active, so I hope to report, sooner rather than later, that the feature is useful.

Takeaways

Outdoor Mode is highly effective and significantly improves outdoor legibility.

Dynamic Island is better than at launch; hopefully, more improvements are on the horizon.

Always-On Display is great but will impact battery endurance.

If coming from an older generation, the biggest differences you'll notice will be the display brightness and its smoothness due to the implementation of ProMotion technology.

Camera: New Sensors and Image Processing

We are now moving on to the cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro, which brings a revamp with a new primary sensor (the first major megapixel change since the iPhone 6S), a different ultrawide, and a new image processing pipeline called Photonic Engine. There are also improvements to video recording, bringing new capabilities via Action Mode and 4K recording for Cinematic Video.

The primary 48-megapixel wide sensor on this camera performs very similarly to the iPhone 13 Pro lineup but comes with many other improvements that help it move toward becoming a complete performer.

Like the 13 Pro series, it can capture great images in daylight but has improved performance in low light due to its ability to pixel bin images, thus, capturing more light that gets more detail for post-processing. There's also an improved shallow depth field—owing to the large sensor—meaning portrait mode isn't always required. Sensor-shift stabilization is also improved, helping you capture shaky moments without losing detail.

The 12-megapixel ultrawide now has a different aperture and pixel size, too, capturing sharper images and better detail. The presence of Apple's Photonic Engine helps improve low-light performance here too. The 12-megapixel 3x telephoto sees no hardware upgrades but only an improvement via software. To further improve the versatility of the entire camera array, Apple also allows users to capture a 2x optical zoom photo using the central portion of the image captured by the 48MP sensor. On the front is a 12-megapixel sensor that now supports autofocus.

In my testing, the upgrade to an iPhone 14 Pro showed some clear advantages but even a few misses that are common to all iPhones. Speaking of the improvements, the shots captured by the 48-megapixel camera have some great detail. Yes, it doesn't let you get as close to subjects as earlier models, but it's something you can work around. Images taken in dimly lit scenarios tend to retain more detail and brightness.

iPhone 14 Pro Main Camera iPhone 14 Pro Main Camera iPhone 14 Pro Main Camera iPhone 14 Pro Main Camera 2x Optical Zoom iPhone 14 Pro Main Camera Oversharpening Example iPhone 14 Pro Main Camera 2x Optical Zoom iPhone 14 Pro Main Camera

iPhone 14 Pro Main Camera Night Mode Off iPhone 14 Pro Main Camera

Regarding the telephoto camera, the images from the 2x optical zoom crop or the 3x optical lens were par for the course. They maintain enough and are a lot easier to use. I defaulted to the 2x shot almost every time I captured an image. The 3x feels too zoomed in for my taste. But coming from an iPhone without a telephoto lens, the ability to punch in as and when required was a huge plus.

iPhone 14 Pro Telephoto Camera Sample iPhone 14 Pro Telephoto Camera Sample iPhone 14 Pro Telephoto Camera Sample

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 14 Pro also has an improved ultrawide camera. The sensor showed some vignettes in its shots, but it also maintains color consistency, something the iPhone has done well over the last few years. The macro ability of the iPhone 14 Pro is also a welcome addition.

iPhone 14 Pro Ultrawide Camera Sample iPhone 14 Pro Ultrawide Camera Sample iPhone 14 Pro Ultrawide Camera Sample iPhone 14 Pro Ultrawide Camera Sample

Just touching upon ProRAW, you can use this feature to capture high-detail images—where file sizes hit nearly 100MB—to grab as much data as possible, letting you play with aspects like highlights and shadows to create the best rendition of an image. Last year's model did 12-megapixel ProRAW shot; this generation, you can go up to 48 megapixels.

The front camera on iPhone generally does a great job of maintaining skin texture and colors, so adding OIS and autofocus only improves the performance. If you capture images while holding your phone in its portrait orientation, you will see a little crop, and the capture will use 7 megapixels. Switching to landscape will apply a wider view and use the entire 12-megapixels on offer. However, you can choose to switch manually.

Coming to video recording, the iPhone 14 Pro maintains the lead Apple has displayed yearly. The device can now record 4K video from all cameras at 60 frames per second. Also, stability gains more focus this year with Action Mode, which lets you capture content with gimbal-like stabilization without adding the necessary hardware. Your iPhone does this by applying a crop and recording 2.8K resolution footage.

Overall, this entire lens setup with this generation will be an upgrade for those moving up. For those on iPhone 13 Pro, you will not have access to Action Mode and 4K Cinematic Recording, but it's up to you to decide whether those two features are enough of a reason to upgrade. On the whole, if you're buying a new phone and the camera is your top priority, although it has new features, choosing the iPhone 13 Pro over the iPhone 14 Pro might make sense for many.

Takeaways

The iPhone 14 Pro cameras are versatile and highly capable.

Apple needs to tune its image sharpening algorithms.

Video quality on iPhone is still industry-leading.

Night mode captures significantly brighter images and brings out more detail.

Battery: It's Great but Can Be Better

According to teardowns, the iPhone 14 Pro has a slightly smaller battery—29 mAh, to be precise. Does this result in significant harm to endurance? Other reviews have indicated the device didn't perform up to their expectations, but that was at launch. I was in a similar boat, but several updates have occurred since September.

On iOS 16.1, I've had better endurance and can go through my day with Always-On Display active. Yes, I hit the 20% mark when going to bed, but an hour and a half with the charger in the morning has me ready for the upcoming day.

But I've heard praises of the iPhone 13 Pro doing a day and a half of use, and I hoped the iPhone 14 Pro would deliver the same with all of its features active. It is an improvement from an iPhone 12, but I wished to see something more worthwhile.

For those thinking of charging speeds, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with the standard 50% charge in 30 minutes that Apple has had on its website. As mentioned earlier, an hour and a half on the charger will have you up to 100%. For those using wireless charging, 15W MagSafe or 7.5W Qi charging are still available. I hope the iPhone's possible switch to USB-C brings some much-needed improvements to top-up times.

Takeaways

iPhone 14 Pro has decent endurance with Always-On Display turned off.

The device can use slightly faster charging hardware.

Performance and Software

With the iPhone 14 Pro, there's not much to add in terms of performance. Day-to-day iPhone usage has been nearly indistinguishable in recent years. The only real time you'd notice the performance improvement is when you're coming from a device at least two or maybe three years old. Upgrading from an iPhone 12, I didn't feel much difference in app loading times, but the 120Hz display improved how zippy the operating system felt.

As for iOS 16, the platform brings a visual overhaul to the Lock Screen, one that I've fawned over, and other improvements. iOS 16.1, which went live earlier this week, even brings Live Activities into the fray, which are these ever-evolving notifications that aim to put essential information in front of eyes.

Other additions like iCloud Shared Photo Library, Haptic Feedback on the keyboard, and background separation for images are all additions that improve the overall experience, tying up Apple's simple smartphone experience into a bundle that's more you.

Takeaways

A16 Bionic further extends the performance gap between Apple and its competitors.

iOS 16 makes your iPhone more personal with its revamped Lock Screen.

Minor quality of life updates in iOS improve device usability and the overall experience.

Price and Availability

iPhone 14 Pro is available for $999 via all major carriers and retail stores. You can buy it in four colors and four storage options. If you're living in the United States, your device will support mmWave 5G but come with no physical SIM slot. If living elsewhere, your iPhone will support sub-6Ghz 5G and come with a SIM tray.

iPhone 14 Pro: Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Brightest Display on an iPhone

Performance advantage over all competitors

Incredible Build and Resilience Battery Endurance needs work.

Cameras over sharpen images a little too much.

Verdict: A Solid Upgrade (with an asterisk)

So, to round up the review. The iPhone 14 Pro has been a solid upgrade over my iPhone 12. Starting with the display, the implementation of ProMotion and Outdoor Mode for increased brightness makes a world of difference. The modernity and extra functionality brought about by Dynamic Island is a welcome bonus. As for the always-on display, I wrote earlier that I like the feature, but I'm tethered to my iPhone via an Apple Watch, so I'd skip it to save on battery.

The cameras on this device will bring increased versatility to everyone who upgrades to this device from a non-Pro iPhone or one of Apple's older flagships. Smartphone photography has come a long way, and the minor improvements it brings do add up. Battery life and performance are bound to jump by leaps and bounds, leaving you satisfied with your purchase. In my case, there is a forward jump, but it isn't something I'd rave about.

For those of you moving to this iPhone from a model that's at least two years old, look forward to using a significantly brighter and smoother display. Followed by improvements to camera hardware and its various new software features like Action Mode, Photographic Styles, and Cinematic Video. But overall, the iPhone 14 Pro has my seal of approval.