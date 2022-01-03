iPhone 14 Pro models to come with pill-shaped punch hole camera, claims Mark Gurman

It looks like Apple is finally ready to step its foot into the punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera ship. The report about the 2022 iPhone 14 arriving with a punch-hole cutout instead of a notch is not new, but weighs the new leak is that it is coming from reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman. In his latest edition of Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman has said that Apple is looking to implement a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout for the iPhone 14 Pro's front-facing camera.

Currently, how Face ID works is that it houses all the required sensors, such as a flood illuminator, selfie camera, an IR blaster, in the notch. But it seems that Apple is looking to do away with the notch in the iPhone 14 series. It seems that Apple is looking to retain the Face ID sensors and not move on to the in-display fingerprint scanners. So, to retain Face ID and increase screen space, Apple is looking to implement a pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera as well as the Face ID sensors.

2022 M2 MacBook Air, Mac Pro, AR/VR headset, and more

In addition to revealing more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, Gurman has also revealed that Apple will be launching the 2022 MacBook Air with a new design and M2 chipset. He claims that the Apple M2 chipset will be "marginally faster" than the M1 chip with a similar 8-core CPU and 9-core or 10-core GPU. He also says that Apple will also be launching a new 40-core CPU and 128-core GPU Mac Pro desktop.

From what I’m hearing, the M2 will be a marginally faster version of the M1 chip from late 2020. I’d expect the same overall CPU core count—four high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores—but a bit of a stronger GPU. That likely means nine or 10 GPU cores, an upgrade from the current seven or eight graphics core options on the M1. I’d look at the jump from the M1 to the M2 as a similar leap to those that Apple makes annually on the iPhone.

The long-awaited Mixed Reality headset could also be launched this year, according to Gurman. But, he warns that the launch timeframe for the product has been pushed back before and it could be further delayed. Lastly, Gurman adds that Apple will also launch a new Mac mini and a large-screened iMac Pro this year.

Via: Gizbot, 9to5Mac