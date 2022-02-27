iPhone 14 Pro pill & punch hole cutouts could be a lot bigger than first thought

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple's upcoming Pro models for the year 2022, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will have dual-punch hole cutouts. These cutouts will be different in shape, with one being circular (house the camera sensor) and the other one being pill-shaped (housing Face ID components). Now, some new information about the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and the pill and punch hole cutouts has surfaced claiming that they'll be a lot bigger in size than first anticipated.

According to a tipster on Weibo (corroborated by Jon Prosser), iPhone 14 Pro's notch will be a lot bigger than we had initially thought. The image shared shows the actual size of the punch-hole and pill cutouts over the renders we have been seeing for the past few days. And, it suggests that the cutouts could even be twice in size than we speculated.

Prosser, in his video, says has been able to verify the size of the cutouts from his source, and this is likely how the iPhone 14 Pro's display could end up looking like with dual punch-hole cutouts. If this is true, we might not be getting the screen real estate as we thought we were about to get when we heard that Apple is going to give up the notch.

Other than information about the punch-hole cutouts, previous rumors have suggested that iPhone 14 will have even better battery life than the iPhone 13 series thanks to a new 5G chipset. There are rumors that Apple has already started the trial production of this year's iPhone. A few are even claiming that the 2022 iPhone Pro models will also come with a 48MP primary camera and take advantage of the pixel-binning technology.

WHat are your thoughts on the iPhone 14's notch being bigger in size than first anticipated? Would you still consider buying the iPhone 14 Pro if the cutouts are big? How will the size of the notch (or cutouts) affect your buying decision? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Weibo | Via: AppleInsider