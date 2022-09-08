Here are five things that you might not know about Apple's new iPhone 14 series.

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 14 series yesterday. With the new lineup, Apple has decided to differentiate between the standard and the Pro models, with iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max getting most of the new features such as the new 'Dynamic Island' notch, 48MP primary camera, A16 Bionic, and more.

While we have covered all the iPhones and the features they come with quite extensively here on Pocketnow, here are some less-known features of the iPhone 14 series:

Five iPhone 14 Features You Didn’t Know

1. iPhone 14 Pro Chimes a Startup Sound While Turning On

While all the currently-available iPhones don't make a sound when turning on — they just show the Apple logo and turn on — the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max come with a startup and shutdown sound, similar to the iconic startup sound on Macs. The user can choose whether to turn on/off the sound, and the toggle is located under Settings → Accessibility → Power On & Off Sounds.

Reputed assistive tech reporter Steven Aquino notes that the feature has been added to help blind and low-vision people. The sound would the user know when their iPhone starts up/shuts down. While the feature sounds cool, it's unclear why Apple is not bringing this to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. 9to5Mac speculates the chime is a part of the A16 Bionic’s bootrom, which may explain why it is exclusive to Pro models (as standard models come with last year’s A15 Bionic).

2. iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Models Come With Same Wi-Fi Chip as iPhone 11

While we're all expecting Apple to upgrade the Wi-Fi chip to Wi-Fi 6E with the iPhone 14, the company has decided to go with the same Wi-Fi 6 chip it first introduced with iPhone 11.

Thankfully, Apple has upgraded the Bluetooth version to Bluetooth 5.3. The new LC3 codec was released last month, and the addition of Bluetooth 5.3 to the iPhone 14 Pro means that it will be able to transmit signals at a much lower bitrate without dropping the audio quality.

3. Emergency SOS via Satellite Cost is Free Only for Now

Apple, during its keynote yesterday, talked extensively about the new satellite communication capability of the new iPhones. For those unaware, the satellite communication feature on iPhone 14 series will allow users to send out SOS texts in case of emergencies. Apple says the service will be available only in the US and Canada for now. It will launch in November and will be free to use for two years. It is, however, unclear how much the service will cost when the free period ends.

4. You Can Turn Off Always-on Display

Apple finally added the always-on display mode to the iPhone with the launch of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The new LTPO display on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max can go as low as 1Hz, saving energy and allowing Apple to add the feature to its lineup. It works similarly to the Apple Watch, wherein you will be able to check notifications, time, and battery levels without waking up the display. You can, however, disable Always-on Display by going into your iPhone settings in order to save some battery life.

5. Google Fi, Consumer Cellular, and Mint Mobile Won’t Support iPhone 14 at Launch

As Apple announced yesterday, all the iPhone 14 models, including the Pro models, sold in the United States will not come with a physical SIM card. Instead, the new iPhones will rely only on eSIM connectivity. Users will be able to "download" their SIM while setting up the new iPhones. Moreover, you can store up to six eSIMs on the iPhone 14, while the 14 Pro can store up to eight eSIMs at once. Out of these, two SIMs can be activated at a single time.

However, if you're planning to purchase one of the iPhone 14 models, you should know that it won't support Google Fi, Consumer Cellular, and Mint Mobile carriers at launch. Apple says the iPhone 14 supports only 6 major carriers as of now. They include AT&T, T-Mobile, Truphone, Ubigi, Verizon Wireless, and Visible. So if you're planning to upgrade to iPhone 14 and own one of Google Fi, Consumer Cellular, or Mint Mobile SIMs, you should contact your carrier's customer support to find out if your iPhone goes well with their network.

Source: Apple

Alongside the announcement of new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch models, Apple also announced the release date of iOS 16 and watchOS 9. The operating systems, which Apple first showcased at WWDC earlier this year, will be available for download on eligible iPhone and Apple Watch models on September 12. The company has also confirmed that iPadOS 16 won't release this month. Instead, it is expected to arrive next month alongside the release of new iPad and Mac models.

What are your thoughts on the iPhone 14 lineup? Which is your favorite hidden feature? Let us know in the comments section below!