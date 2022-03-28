iPhone 14 Pro camera larger than iPhone 13, report claims

We have been receiving a lot of information about Apple's flagship smartphone for 2022 lately. The latest information about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max comes from the popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who says that the Pro models iPhone will feature an even larger camera system than the iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 14 Pro CAD files leaked last week. The images showed us that Apple is again increasing the size of the camera in the iPhone 14 Pro models, however, the reason was unknown. In a tweet, Ming-Chi Kuo has now revealed that the camera system's length will increase diagonally by around 25-35% whereas the camera bump height will increase by 5-10%.

Kuo explains that the main reason behind the increase in the dimensions of the camera in the Pro models iPhone is due to "upgrading the rear camera to 48MP." iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are rumored to feature 48MP primary camera sensor whereas the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Max models are expected to stick with 12MP sensor. Due to the overall bigger 48MP sensor, Kuo says that the camera dimensions will increase.

In addition to the bigger camera bump, iPhone 14 Pro models are also expected to come with a 'punch-hole + pill-shaped' notch cutout, bigger battery than the iPhone 13 Pro models, and much more. Follow our iPhone 14 rumors page to stay updated about Apple's upcoming flagship smartphone.

Talking about the fall products, Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter has revealed that Apple is planning to launch the next-generation iPad Pro in fall 2022. The 2022 iPad Pro models are expected to bring MagSafe charging support and Apple's next-gen M2 chipset. Apart from the new charging system and chipset, not a lot about the upcoming iPad Pro model is known right now, however, we expect more information to be made available as the launch nears.

