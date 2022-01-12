iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max rumored to come with 48MP camera

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are rumored to come with a higher 48MP camera sensor, according to the latest news from a research firm. The iPhone 14 Pro Series have been rumored to come with an upgraded camera sensor, and the new report claims that Apple might finally up the megapixel count to 48-megapixels, up from 12MP on the current iPhone 13 Series.

The news comes from a Taiwanese research firm called TrendForce (via MacRumors). It claims the new wide rear camera sensor may be upgraded to a 48MP unit, and it wouldn’t be the first time for us to hear such claims. We reported similar news in December last year when Ming-Chi Kuo made such claims.

The next generation of iPhone 14 Pro devices could feature pixel binning, which would allow better low-light photography and sharper image output. Pixel binning could allow the iPhone 14 Pro to use the 48MP sensor during bright conditions in the daytime, and it could rely on the 12MP secondary sensor during low-light conditions to improve the image quality and overall results. It’s not clear how Apple could implement such a feature, but it’s nothing new that we haven’t seen before, and many Android flagships, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra, use this technique to achieve better-looking images.

The upcoming iPhone 14 Series is expected to consist of four new devices, including the vanilla iPhone 14, a larger iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display, the usual iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new flagships will likely come with some display improvements, better battery efficiency thanks to the new Bionic chip, and reportedly, new cameras on the back of the Pro devices.

