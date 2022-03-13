Report: iPhone 14 Pro models to get new A16 chip, standard models to retain A15 Bionic

Even though Apple's 2022 flagship smartphone series, the iPhone 14 series, is six months away at the very least, we've learned a lot about the upcoming Apple flagship smartphone for 2022. Previous reports have suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a unique shaped punch hole camera, better battery life and a 48MP primary camera. Now, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some of the specs we can see on the iPhone 14 models.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, only the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models will come with the new A16 chip. The standard iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 series (and the new iPhone SE 2022), according to Kuo. In addition to the chip difference, Kuo also reveals that the Pro and the non-Pro models will have differences in the RAM type as well.

He says that even though both the Pro and non-Pro models will come with 6GB of RAM, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will have the newer LPDDR 5 version. The two non-Pro models will come with LPDDR 4X RAM instead. Talking about the non-Pro models, Kuo says that Apple will ditch the mini model in favor of the cheaper Max model this time.

He says that iPhone 14 series will contain four models as the preview few iPhone series. However, instead of a 5.4-inch mini model, Apple will introduce a new 6.7-inch cheaper Max model this year. This means there will be two iPhones with a 6.1-inch display (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro) and two iPhones with a 6.7-inch display (iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max). This comes after the report which claimed that Apple will drop the mini model in 2022.

If Kuo's prediction turns out to be true, this will be the first time Apple will differentiate between the chips in the non-Pro and Pro models. The upcoming A16 Bionic chip is said to be based on TSMC's more efficient 4nm node process which is said to bring better performance and battery life. Moreover, it seems that there will be massive differences in the Pro and non-Pro models in terms of display (hole-punch in Pro models and notch in standard models), 48MP camera sensor (only Pro models), and now better chipset.

What are your thoughts on Ming-Chi Kuo's prediction? Will the chip difference affect your iPhone buying decision? Let us know in the comments section below!