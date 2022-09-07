iPhone 14 Plus brings a new size for the standard model. Read this article to learn more about it!

The Far Out Keynote by Apple, introducing the latest iPhone 14 models and several other products, wrapped up on September 7, 2022, confirming details floating around in the rumor pool for several months. The lineup includes four models, the standard iPhone 14, the larger iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Alongside these phones, there are new additions to the Apple Watch lineup, which makes for an exciting set of weeks for testing.

Overall, we're glad everything is finally out from under the wrap! Now, if you're part of the group that wished for a large yet cheaper iPhone model, the iPhone 14 Plus is a compelling introduction. In this article, we expand upon all the available details to help you learn everything you need to know about it! Without further ado, let's see what's new!

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Pricing and Availability

iPhone 14 Plus slots into the lineup between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and will retail for $899. It runs for $100 more than iPhone 14 but offers the advantage of a larger screen and battery, as indicated by its suffix. If this is the iPhone you're going to spring for, pre-orders will go live on Friday, September 9, 2022. Deliveries and retail availability beginning on October 7, 2022.

Storage Price 128GB $899 256GB $999 512GB $1199

Apple iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Plus enters as the device to pick over iPhone 14 if you want the same high-tier performance and great cameras, with the added advantage of a screen that will help you see more at once and longer battery life. View at Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Colors

iPhone 14 Plus will make its way to market in five colors at launch. The options include Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Red, and Purple. The last of which is making a comeback after having been dropped for iPhone 13. The Blue version is also more akin to the shade seen previously on iPhone XR. The colors will maintain Apple's dual-tone aesthetic, with the aluminum rails being a deeper shade while the glossy back panel will feature one that's pastel.

If Apple does another mid-cycle refresh, which color would you like to see? In my pre-draft for this article, I'd written I wished to see a Light Blue phone, and lo and behold! So, let us know your preference with a comment below, and maybe luck will be on your side.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Technical Specifications

Specification Apple iPhone 14 Plus Build Aluminum Frame

Ceramic Shield for Display protection Dimensions & Weight 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80 mm

203 grams Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with ProMotion

60Hz Refresh Rate

2778 x 1280 Resolution

800 nits max brightness (typical)

1200 nits max brightness (HDR) SoC Apple A15 SoC 2x performance cores

4x power efficiency cores

5nm process node

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Memory & Storage Memory: TBD Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery & Charging TBD mAh Li-ion Cell

15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe

7.5W Qi Wireless Charging

50% charge in up to 30 minutes with 20W USB-C Adapter Security Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition) Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP, f/1.5 with Sensor-Shift OIS

Secondary: 12MP, f/2.4 Ultra-wide Angle with 2x Optical Zoom Out Front Camera(s) 12MP, f/1.9 with autofocus Port(s) Lightning Port Audio Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+) Connectivity 5G: Sub 6GHz mmWave (for USA only)

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.3 Software iOS 16 Others IP68

Colors: Black, White, Blue, Red, and Purple

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Design

iPhone 14 Plus doesn't change the envelope when it comes to design. Like iPhone 14, it carries forward the design changes introduced with iPhone 13, except it's larger, like much larger. The back panel features the aforementioned glossy finish with a matte and contrasting shade on the metal sides. Then there's the angled dual lens setup in the left top corner.

Turn the phone around to the front, and you'll start seeing the remaining similarities, bar the 6.7-inch OLED screen. The smaller notch from last year, which tucks the earpiece closer to the metal edge, is still here, and so is Ceramic Shield protection.

MagSafe on iPhone, which has remained unchanged since its introduction with iPhone 12, is still present and placed behind the glass. Plus, the IP68 endurance rating is maintained, adding water resistance against ingress to 6 meters of depth for 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Display

Bringing focus to the display, iPhone 14 Plus features an OLED panel measuring at 6.7-inches that stands tall over the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. If you're someone who tends to consume a lot of content on their phone and wishes for a cheaper iPhone with a large screen (and the added battery life advantage), this is the device you want to purchase.

Unfortunately, while the display size sees a new screen brought to the standard iPhone 14 model, it doesn't come with any new features. The panel still refreshes at 60Hz and maintains a typical brightness of 800 nits, peaking at 1200 nits when viewing HDR content.

Like I said in my iPhone 14 summary, it's a shame that Apple's restricting its high refresh rate panels to the Pro models, and it's about time the standard models got to have a slice of the pie.​​​​​​​

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Processor, RAM, and Storage

In line with the rumors, iPhone 14 Plus does indeed ship with Apple A15 Bionic. Now, Apple stated in its event that the chipset is an upgraded version, though how it's different at the core will only become apparent in the coming days as reviewers get their hands on the devices. Leaks indicated there's more RAM on board, and seeing the chipset is similar to the one seen on iPhone 13 Pro is a believable statement.

We will update this piece with additional details as they arrive on the scene. As for storage variants, the options remain the same. Users can pick between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Camera

You read earlier that the iPhone 14 Plus effectively maintains the same camera design as iPhone 13. While that fact remains true, some new hardware is present this time! iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a new 12MP primary camera. It is similar to the f/1.5 sensor from iPhone 13 Pro. The 12MP ultrawide, which makes the second half of this setup, doesn't see any upgrade.

This year, most of the hardware-based improvements have been made to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as they receive a new 48MP primary wide camera alongside improved ultrawide and telephoto lenses. So, we're glad to see that the standard 14 does see some upgrades with real-world effects.

But one camera-related change in all models is the inclusion of an improved 12MP front-facing shooter that now has a faster f/1.9 aperture and autofocus capabilities.​​​​​​​

Apart from these hardware-related changes, a new image processing algorithm will be at play with the iPhone 14 series. A new software-based feature called Photonic Engine also helps improve mid to low-light photography scenarios. Action Mode is another new introduction, bringing steady video recording to iPhone, where the device crops into the feed to ensure the subject remains focused without much jitter in the shot.​​​​​​​

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Battery

It's only natural that iPhone 14 Plus features a larger battery than the standard model due to its size. According to Apple, this new cell will allow the iPhone for several hours longer than iPhone 14. The phone is ever so thinner than iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it does take the crown of the best battery life on an iPhone.

Charging speeds remain in line with iPhone 14. Hence, it supports the claim of 50% charge in 30 minutes via a 20W USB-C charger. MagSafe wireless charging and Qi-based devices also support and maintain their charging speeds of 15W and 7.5W, respectively.​​​​​​​

What are your thoughts on iPhone 14 Plus? Did you want a cheaper yet larger iPhone, or would you have loved to see Apple keep iterating on the iPhone mini? Let us know with a comment below.