The case for and against the iPhone mini

Like the previous years, Apple will launch a new iPhone model in the fall of 2022. The upcoming 2022 iPhone series will be introduced at an Apple event probably around September and a lot of information about the iPhone 14 series has already leaked in the past few weeks and months. The Pro model iPhones are set to gain a lot of new features such as a 48MP camera, the dual-punch hole cutout, new A16 Bionic chipset, and much more.

Even though it seems like only the Pro models are getting upgrades this year, Apple is reportedly planning some big changes for the base model iPhones as well. In addition to the standard 6.1-inch iPhone, Apple is also said to be working on a 6.7-inch 'Max' model iPhone that will replace the mini version. And now, a new image shared on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo (via MacRumors) has revealed what the 2022 iPhone lineup might look like.

The leaked image shows us that Apple will ship two iPhone models with a 6.1-inch display and two iPhones with a 6.7-inch display. The company will finally ditch the mini model iPhone this year in favor of the cheaper iPhone 14 Max model with a 6.7-inch display — a move that has been rumored for quite a while now. If this is to be believed, the 2022 iPhone lineup would contain 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In addition, the leaked images also reveal that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will come with a dual-camera setup, and the Pro models with come with a triple-camera setup. We learned earlier this year that the camera bump size will increase on the Pro models mainly due to the inclusion of the bigger 48MP sensor and a new ultra-wide camera lens. On the other hand, we are yet to learn what the relative changes in the baseline models could be.

All in all, the report suggests that the mini iPhone model is done and dusted, and the iPhone 13 mini could be the last flagship iPhone with a 5-inch(ish) screen. But, is it the right move for Apple? Let's discuss.

The case for Apple to continue making a mini iPhone year would be that yes, there is a market for it. There are still people who want a handy and compact iPhone that is easy to use and carry. A lot of people that I know appreciate that Apple sells a compact flagship smartphone that is on par with the other iPhone 13 models and the one that blows away the competition. Moreover, it's available at a lower price in comparison to all the other iPhone 13 models.

Why Apple discontinuing the mini model iPhone could be a good thing

However, there are several reasons why Apple might be looking to discontinue the mini model iPhone this year. First and foremost is the sales. It's been reported a number of times in the past few months that the sales of the mini model iPhone haven't been great and quite below Apple's expectations.

Yes, the iPhone 13 mini offers a better battery life and upgrades over the last generation iPhone 12 mini, but it has still failed to create a buzz among small-screen smartphone users. The company is reportedly losing money by doing R&D, manufacturing, and the sales of the iPhone 13 mini, and it seems like the best move is to discontinue the model for a version a broader audience has been asking for — a cheaper iPhone with a big screen.

Moreover, it takes a significant amount of engineering to cram in the same internals on a smaller chassis. This is the same reason why an iPad is priced below the iPhone models even though they have the same internals and display (and sometimes better as well).

The switch to a bigger non-Pro Max model would not only cater to a large audience but save the company some money as well. And oh, the publicity that would come along with launching a new version iPhone. All in all, Apple looks set to bid adieu to the mini version iPhone this year, and all the reports and rumors suggest that this is the right direction for the company.

What are your thoughts on Apple skipping the mini version iPhone for a cheaper version with a bigger screen? Would you be interested in buying iPhone 14 Max? Let us know in the comments section below!