iPhone 14 lineup may arrive without a physical SIM tray

Well, it seems that Apple will do it again. Instead of adding new features to its devices, it may now get rid of the SIM tray in next year’s iPhone. Previous rumors suggested that Apple was going to take this direction in 2023 with the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup, but the latest rumors suggest that this change will take place sooner than expected.

According to an anonymous tip received by MacRumors, Apple may have started talking with major US carriers to get them prepared for the arrival of eSIM only iPhones. And this information was also backed up by well-known leaker @dylandkt on his Twitter account, where he made reference to a previous tweet he had posted almost a year ago, claiming that he “was able to confirm with sources that Apple will be working to remove the Sim Card Tray sooner than later.”

Hopefully, the removal of physical SIM card trays will also help Apple to make future iPhones more affordable. I mean, it was the first company to get rid of the headphone jack, fingerprint sensors, and let’s not forget the power adapters. Luckily, Android OEMs didn’t follow every one of Apple’s decisions, or at least not yet. Whatever the case, getting rid of a physical SIM tray will get Apple more internal space to work with. I would also help to keep water and dust out of your device, at the same time that it would simplify the production of the phone’s frame.

The latest iPhone models have arrived with eSIM capabilities, but this feature has worked together with physical nanoSIM cards, so iPhones may enjoy a special kind of dual-SIM functionality.

Losing a physical SIM tray may not be so bad for those who want dual-SIM capabilities. Some iPhone models in Hong Kong and China already feature two nanoSIM card support, so who knows. Maybe Apple will also find a way to give its users dual eSIM card support in the future.

Via: GSM Arena