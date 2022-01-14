iPhone 14 lineup could arrive with 120Hz ProMotion displays, and 6GB RAM across the board

The iPhone 14 lineup has received tons of attention in the first days of 2022. Apple’s new iPhone lineup is several months away from its possible launch, as Cupertino usually unveils its flagship phones in September. Whatever the case, we have fresh information coming from analyst Jeff Pu, who believes that the new iPhone 14 will be more exciting than previous models.

The guys over at MacRumors managed to get their hands on a research note from Haitong International Securities, where analyst Jeff Pu suggests that the iPhone 14 lineup will be great. He believes that the new models will all feature ProMotion displays, which also means that every single one of the new iPhon14 models could deliver 120Hz refresh rates for smoother gaming, scrolling, and videos. This is excellent news for Apple users, considering that this feature has only been available in the Pro models or the current models.

Further, Pu also claims that the new iPhone 14 models will also include 6GB RAM across the board, which is also an improvement from the iPhone 13 lineup, as the more affordable iPhone 13 mini and the vanilla variant pack 4GB RAM under the hood. Jeff Pu previously believed that the Pro models would arrive with 8GB RAM, but a recent “supply chain check” made him change his opinion, as 6GB RAM would help keep costs under control.

Pu also suggests that the new iPhone 14 Pro variants will arrive with an improved 48-MP primary camera sensor. This information goes along with previous information revealed by Ming-Chi Kuo and TrendForce. The Pro models are also expected to start with 256GB storage, while the more affordable variants would start with 64GB. However, you have to remember that none of this information can be confirmed at the moment. So take it with some salt, as there is still lots of time between here and September.

Via: MacRumors