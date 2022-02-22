Report: iPhone 14 could top iPhone 13 battery life thanks to better 5G chipset

Even though iPhone 14 is six months away at the very least, we've learned a lot about the upcoming Apple flagship smartphone for 2022. Previous reports have suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a unique shaped punch hole camera and a 48MP primary camera. Now, a report from Economic Daily News claims that iPhone 14 will feature better battery life than iPhone 13 series thanks to a new 5G chipset.

The report claims that TSMC has taken all the orders for the 5G radio frequency (RF) chips for all the 2022 flagship iPhone models. Apple is still expected to use Qualcomm's modem for this year's iPhone, before reportedly moving to their own next year. The report claims that TSMC will manufacture the modem chipset on the 6nm node process. The shift to a smaller chipset will provide a number of benefits.

First of all, thanks to the chipset being physically smaller in size, it will use less power while maintaining the same amount of performance for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G bands. Additionally, the report claims, it will make space for a larger battery. The combined result of the smaller chipset and a bigger battery? As per the report, the iPhone 14 models will have better battery life than the iPhone 13 models — which already left us pretty impressed.

In addition to enabling better battery life, the modem of the iPhone 14 is also said to be bringing support for Wi-Fi 6E. For those unaware, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series smartphones ship with Wi-Fi 6. The upcoming iPhone 14 model is said to support a newer version of the Wi-Fi 6 called Wi-Fi 6E. It brings additional bands and keeps the same high performance, low latency, and fast data rates.

Do you own an iPhone 13 model? How has the battery life been for you? Do you notice a dip in the battery when using the phone on 5G? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Source: Economic Daily News | Via: MacRumors