Apple finally announced it would hold the Apple Event on September 14. The company is expected to unveil the next generation of the iPhone 13 series, the AirPods 3, a newly designed iPad mini – which will supposedly follow the iPad Air and Pro series design, and the Apple Watch Series 7. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro series are rumored to launch at a separate event, perhaps sometime later this month, October or November, and we’re unlikely to see them at the event.

When will the iPhone 13 launch?

Rumors suggest the iPhone 13 series will be available for pre-order from September 17 and in-stores from September 24. Apple often makes pre-orders available either on the day of the announcement or the following Friday. John Prosser has got the announcement date correct – which gives us a reason to believe this may also be accurate.

Is the 2021 iPhone called iPhone 12S, 13, or 14?

A lot of reports came out suggesting the 2021 iPhone series may be called “iPhone 12S”, simply due to the fact that they will be a much smaller upgrade than initially anticipated. However, no report, leak, or rumor confirmed the claims, and we later found several other reports claiming this year’s iPhones will indeed be called the iPhone 13 series. Some also suggested Apple may skip the number 13, mainly because it means bad luck in the western world.

However, this year’s iPhones will be a much smaller upgrade, which is why many strongly believed the name might be “iPhone 12S series”, although there were no concrete leaks or any credible sources that could confirm the claims. The “13” name leaked several times, suggesting that may be what Apple is sticking with this year.

How many iPhone 13 devices are launching?

Apple is rumored to keep the iPhone 13 mini this year and bring four new devices altogether, much like last year. The next-generation devices are the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

How much are the iPhone 13 series going to cost?

Some rumors suggest that the iPhone 13 series may cost Apple more to produce due to chip shortages affecting all industries and companies globally. The rumors mention that Apple may increase some of its prices, although it’s more speculation than anything. We expect the prices of the new iPhones to remain the same or be very similar to what they have been in the past couple of years.

The price is expected to be the same as for the iPhone 12 series

Model Price (For base storage configuration) iPhone 13 mini $729 iPhone 13 $799 iPhone 13 Pro $999 iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099

Design

The design of the upcoming iPhones will likely be the same as their predecessors. The devices are rumored to have the same flat-edged, boxy design as the iPhone 12 series from last year. The standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will feature an aluminum frame, while the Pro models will have a stainless steel frame.

We also heard many rumors claiming that the notch on the iPhone 13 series will be much smaller, although we haven’t seen this get confirmed many times, and it may not end up being true. With that said, rumors say the new FaceID system will be more compact and much closer to the edge of the screen. The new FaceID system will also reportedly work with face masks. Many sources claim the new iPhone 13 lineup may end up 0.26mm thicker than the iPhone 12 series. The devices are expected to be equipped with a larger battery and a larger camera module as well.

Display

The iPhone 13 will reportedly sport a 5.4-inch display, while the standard 13 and 13 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display, and the most high-end, premium 13 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display. When the iPhone 12 was in the rumor mill, we heard it would feature a 120Hz high refresh rate display, but apparently, Apple chose 5G over it, which was a safe bet, resulting in record-high sales for the company. This year, multiple reports claimed that out of the four new iPhone 13 devices, the two Pro series would receive a brand new 120Hz ProMotion display. It’s also likely the Pro models will feature a more advanced LTPO OLED panel from Samsung that is much brighter and far more efficient than previous models.

Apple will likely source the 120Hz panels from BOE and Samsung – Apple likes to have multiple companies to rely on for its flagship products. We also heard rumors that the upcoming iPhones may feature an always-on display feature, which has been rumored for many years. However, it seems logical to implement it now as all iPhones feature an OLED panel that provides true blacks. OLED panels combined with a 1Hz refresh rate while the always-on display is turned on could result in great battery life too, and Apple uses a similar method on the Apple Watch to save battery. According to a few leaks, the display will not light up upon receiving notifications to conserve battery.

Specifications

The iPhone 13 series will be equipped with a 5nm A15 chip manufactured by TSMC. We haven’t heard any rumors of the specifications, but we expect it to perform better than last year’s A14 Bionic chip that powered the iPhone 12 series. The phones will also feature 5G and likely have upgraded Qualcomm modems that provide better performance and are more efficient. Some rumors also claimed the 12 series would support both the mmWave and sub-6Ghz bands, although we haven’t heard anything concrete about those leaks for a while. The iPhone 13 series have also recently been rumored to include a satellite communication feature, which may be limited to select markets.

While we heard rumors that Apple may want to introduce a portless iPhone this year, that is unlikely to happen. Although not many leaks specified the existence of the Lightning Port, many reports claim that Apple will stick with it for at least once more. Sadly, still no USB-C port on the iPhone; you’ll have to carry two separate cables.

We’ve also seen rumors suggesting the Apple iPhone 13 series may be the first iPhone to offer up to 1TB of internal storage, which would offer twice the storage as the configuration on the previous generation. Take this with a grain of salt since multiple sources mention that this may be speculation and may not turn out to be true. Memory is expected to remain very similar or the same for all models, that is, 4GB for the standard and 6GB for the Pro variants.

iOS 15

The iPhone 13 series will run iOS 15 from day one, and it will include many new features that Apple showcased at its WWDC event earlier this year. Some of the features include better and redesigned notifications, several safari improvements, privacy-related features, FaceTime features that let you stream videos with friends and family, and a lot more. Apple has also quietly shared many features that won’t be available on iOS 15 when it launches, and it might not make it to the release of the iPhone 13 series.

Cameras

The camera will offer many upgrades on the iPhone 13 series, and the camera module will also be significantly larger. Leaks suggest the iPhone Pro models will receive an upgraded ultra-wide camera with a six-element lens and f/1.8 aperture. The low-light quality of images and video should be significantly better as a result. The devices will also receive autofocus on the wide-angle sensor and get a better LiDAR technology, although the latter may be exclusive to the Pro devices only.

Night mode algorithm and the overall color science for the cameras will receive several improvements to keep up with the competition and perform a lot better than last year’s devices. The new sensors will surely help make the image quality better, and the chipset to process it faster.

The camera setup on the new devices will be slightly different, and instead of having a vertically stacked layout, the sensors will be diagonally arranged. According to the rumors, the camera bump will also be significantly larger and thicker on the Pro models.

Battery

A recent post on Weibo by a leaker revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone 13 series. According to the post, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a 4,352 mAh battery, much larger than the 3,687 mAh cell in the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are both tipped to come equipped with 3,095mAh, compared to 2,815 mAh from the previous year. The iPhone 13 mini will reportedly have 2,406 mAh, compared to 2,227 mAh from the 12 mini. The rumors also claimed that due to the new battery technology, the devices might be a little thicker than last year’s models, although not by much. We also heard the new iPhones might get 25W fast wired charging, which would be only a slight bump from the iPhone 12 series.

iPhone 13 series: What we want to see

The iPhone 12 series were already excellent flagship devices, and the upcoming 13 series will surely be even better with more refinements and upgrades. The most exciting feature about the new devices is undoubtedly the 120Hz ProMotion high-refresh-rate display, which will provide an even smoother experience when scrolling, not to mention, games will feel even more responsive.

Many people have also been asking for an always-on display feature for many years, yet it’s still not available on the iPhone. It’s about time Apple finally goes ahead and includes it; after all, all iPhone 12 series come equipped with an OLED panel, and this year’s devices are rumored to have even more efficient displays.

Faster charging is also becoming more important, especially since the iPhone 12 series max out at 20W. The new iPhones are rumored to support 25W, which is a minor upgrade over the existing technology. Companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus have all had 30W+ fast charging for years with no negative impact on the battery’s health after years of use.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming iPhone 13 series? Are you looking forward to upgrading, or are you going to skip upgrading this year?