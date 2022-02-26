We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Phones

iPhone 13 was the king of global smartphone revenue, with record-breaking numbers in 2021

By Samuel Martinez February 26, 2022, 12:04 am
iPhone 13 Pro back Source: Pocketnow

It seems that 2021 wasn’t such a bad year for the smartphone industry. New reports claim that global smartphone revenues reached a new high in 2021, and it was led by Apple’s latest iPhone 13 lineup.

According to a report from Counterpoint, smartphone revenues grew a total of seven percent year-on-year and twelve percent when focusing on the comparison between the fourth quarter of 2020 and Q4 2021.

counterpoint smartphone revenue 2021 Source: Counterpoint Research

These numbers are rather impressive, especially when considering that the smartphone world has been affected by the ongoing pandemic and chip shortages. Whatever the case, the iPhone 13 lineup seems to be the main force behind this impressive feat. According to this data, Apple’s iPhone revenue may have increased by 35 percent year on year to reach a whopping $196 billion in 2021, which would make this its highest ever quarterly revenue. These numbers also helped Apple get 44 percent of total global smartphone revenue.

  • Apple led the global smartphone market revenues in 2021 with annual revenue of $196 billion.
  • The top five smartphone brands contributed more than 85% of the total smartphone revenue.
  • Apple, realme and Motorola recorded their highest ever quarterly revenues in Q4 2021.
  • Global smartphone ASP increased by 12% YoY in Q4 2021, driven by the iPhone 13 series.

The success of the iPhone 13 lineup also pushed the average selling price of phones by twelve percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. Another important factor that helped increase smartphone revenue in 2021 was the addition of 5G support to several devices, as these phones took 40 percent of global smartphone shipments in 2021. In contrast, 5G smartphones only took 18 percent back in 2020.

Apple led the way with the latest iPhone models, but this revenue record was also achieved thanks to Samsung, increasing its numbers by eleven percent year on year. Xiaomi and OPPO increased by 49 and 27 percent, respectively.

Source: Counterpoint

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

Galaxy S22 series demand at an 'all-time high'

Samsung says that the demand for Galaxy S22 series is very high and it has exceeded the company's expectations. You may want to place an order as soon as possible as shipping dates are slipping to April end.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 19, 2022, 4:00 am
Accessories

These are the best colorful Galaxy S22 Plus cases

We included some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus colorful cases that we could find on Amazon. Our list includes hardshell, silicone, rugged, slim, and lightweight cases with precise cutouts. Check it out!

By Roland Udvarlaki February 19, 2022, 12:00 am