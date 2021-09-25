The iPhone 13 series was announced on September 14th, and the new lineup consists of the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max flagship smartphones. The new devices come with massive camera improvements, a faster chipset for more performance enhancements, and a wide variety of smaller changes such as a 20% smaller notch. In this post, we’ll show you the latest iPhone 13 wallpapers and how to download them.

The new iPhone 13 series feature the latest A15 Bionic chipset that improves the overall performance and is capable of handling more tasks and doing AI operations. All of the devices in the entire lineup have received slightly larger batteries and new camera hardware, not to mention the camera has also received a number of advancements.

The biggest and most noticeable upgrade can be found on all of the iPhone 13 series, which features a 20% smaller notch. Apple managed to shrink the FaceID technology and make it significantly smaller. Although the notch is still present, it’s slightly smaller than on previous generations. The other most noticeable improvement is on the Pro devices, which includes the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate ProMotion display. The new panel makes navigating and using the devices smoother and fluid, which was well overdue to see on the iPhones.

Below is a collection of iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 wallpapers that can be found on the latest “affordable” devices. You can click on a photo to see it in a larger format and then you can long tap on the image, and save it onto your device. If you scroll further down, you’ll also find the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max wallpapers, which can be saved the same way.

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Wallpapers

Light Mode

Dark Mode

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Wallpapers

Light Mode

Dark Mode

