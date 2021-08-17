As we inch towards September, we keep hearing more rumors and confirmations of the upcoming Apple Event taking place sometime in the third week of September. Supply chains, analysts, and several other sources point to the new iPhone 13 series and many other Apple products to be released sometime then.

Additionally, we heard several rumors about a potential 1TB storage tier for the iPhone 13 series. It was canceled many times, and according to a new investor’s note released by Daniel Ives, WedBush analysts (via 9to5Mac), it might actually be happening this time.

“Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3, this positive outlook gives us enhanced confidence that 2021’s launch timing will be “normal.” From a timing perspective, we believe the current iPhone 13 launch is slated for the third week in September.”

The new report also highlights that Apple is also expecting the iPhone 13 series to outsell the previous generation, iPhone 12 series, from 2020.

“Asia supply chain builds for iPhone 13 are currently still in the ~90 million unit range compared to our initial iPhone 12 reads at 80 million units (pre-COVID) and represents a ~10%+ increase YoY out of the gates. While this number will move around over the coming months (chip shortage volatility adds to it), we believe this speaks to increased confidence with Cook & Co. that this 5G driven product cycle will extend well into 2022.”

The iPhone 13 is expected to be a marginal update over the 12 series; however, it will feature several smaller upgrades. Wedbush also believes that Apple will finally offer a 1TB storage tier for the iPhone 13 series this year in September.

“From a spec perspective, we have increased confidence that iPhone 13 will have an eye-popping 1 terabyte storage option which is double from the highest Pro storage capacity today (512GB) and will also include a number of key enhancements with Lidar across all iPhone 13 models.”

