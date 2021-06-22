The new iPhone 13 series are expected to be announced in September, meaning that we’re still roughly three months away. There are a few new predictions that are based on TrendForce’s reports that were published today.

The report calls the new upcoming iPhone series as iPhone 12s, however we haven’t seen many reports of that, so we’ll refer to it as iPhone 13 in this article. We’ve only seen the model numbers pop up for certification not that long ago.

TrendForce’s report projects that Apple will be able to sell up to 223 million units, mainly as the economy slowly recovers and the lockdowns are further eased in the US and Europe. The report also mentions that Apple will likely benefit in some of the markets where Huawei had a significant market share.

“Furthermore, Apple is expected to benefit from Huawei’s abandonment of some market share for high-end smartphones, and the sales of the new iPhone devices in 2H21 will likely be boosted thanks to this development.”

TrendForce also summarizes the main specifications and components, such as the A15 chipset that will be manufactured by TSMC, based on the 5nm process. The AMOLED displays might receive some improvements, however the biggest upgrade will be to the Pro models as they will now feature a 120Hz refresh rate panel. We’re also expecting to see a smaller notch on all of the new iPhones, and we have already seen a few leaks regarding that. As for memory capacities, “TrendForce expects the new handsets’ memory capacities to remain the same as their iPhone 12 counterparts.”

“TrendForce also believes that Apple will continue the proactive pricing strategy that it adopted in 2020 so as to maintain its market share for high-end smartphones. Even though prices of some key components have risen due to tightening supply, Apple is taking into account of the growth in the revenue of peripheral services in relation to the growth of iPhone sales. This means that the starting price of the upcoming iPhone series will likely be relatively on par with the starting price of the iPhone 12 series.”

The price is expected to remain the same as the iPhone 12 series. The report also mentions that the new devices are expected to support 5G and will account for about 39% of Apple’s total annual production volume for 2021. We’ll likely see another Mini model this year, although the iPhone 12 Mini’s production was supposedly just shut down.