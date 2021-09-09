We are just a couple of days away from the next Apple California Streaming event, which is scheduled to take place next Tuesday, September 14. This means that we may get to see more rumors and leaks about upcoming Apple devices. These rumors suggest that Apple may announce the new iPhone 13 lineup, a new Apple Watch Series 7, and the AirPods 3. The latest rumors reveal a bit more information about Apple’s new iPhone, which includes new color variants and possible storage options.

According to the Ukrainian e-commerce website KTC, the new iPhone 13 lineup will arrive with new color options, including Pink, Black, and Bronze variants. Further, Apple users will be able to choose between the same storage options offered with the current iPhone 12 lineup. However, customers will be disappointed if they try to get their hands on a new 5.4 or 6.1-inch standard iPhone 13 model with 256GB storage, as this option would only be available on the higher-end variants.

The more affordable iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will allegedly feature six color options, including Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, and PRODUCT(RED). The only difference between the new color options and the current ones are we get a new Pink variant instead of Green. The higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max would be available in Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze, meaning that Apple may have decided to ditch the Graphite and the Pacific Blue color variants.

This information also suggests that the new iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 would only arrive with 64GB and 128GB storage options, while the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max would let you choose between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage space. And before you get all excited, remember that these are just rumors, which means that you must take them with some salt. Whatever the case, we will only have to wait a bit more to see if this information is accurate or not. Remember that the next Apple event will kick off next Tuesday at 10 am PDT.

Source KTC

Via 91mobiles